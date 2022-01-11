Carille gets excited, gives approval and Santos is close to signing 29-year-old left-back

After a 2021 valuing financial austerity, Santos is in the market looking for reinforcements for coach Fábio Carille. Ricardo Goulart is the closest player to get to Vila Belmiro. Andres Rueda and the athlete’s representatives are already exchanging contract drafts. Another professional of interest is Maicon. The defender, who lives in uncertainty at Cruzeiro, pleases the Santos commander and football director Edu Dracena.

In addition to the defender and the striker, Peixe is getting closer and closer to supplying one of the shortages of the squad on the left wing. According to the reporter Marcos Bianchi, Alvinegro is very close to closing with the left-back of Flamengo Renê, who is currently Filipe Luís’ reserve in the carioca team.

According to the reporter, everything is fine between the club on the coast of São Paulo and the red-black team. Now, Paulo Sousa needs to define the player’s future together with Marcos Braz. Rueda and Edu Dracena are confident of a possible hit.

Renê arrived at Santos on a season-long loan and with the purchase option fixed, for which the value has not yet been revealed.. If confirming the arrival of the winger along with Goulart and Maicon, in addition to the hired Eduardo Bauermann and Bruno Oliveira, the Paulistas will need just one more reinforcement to meet all of Fábio Carille’s requests.