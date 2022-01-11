Carla Diaz participates in animal rescue in SP alongside her new boyfriend; Look

The relationship between Carla Diaz and councilor Felipe Becari, recently assumed, remains firm and strong. The actress has even been interested in the work of the beloved. Felipe is active in the defense and care of animals and went to rescue pets in the East Zone of São Paulo. This time, however, he had the company of his beloved. The two even posed with the puppies in their laps, after the action.

The animals were in an abandoned car. When they arrived at the place, Carla soon tried to hold the puppies in her lap. “The rescue was a success (…) Other babies are already swimming, they are not silly, the one that is better than mine. Seven little lives saved”, said Felipe, on the web, when showing the pets in the artist’s lap.

Felipe thanked the support network that accompanied him in the action and also his loved one:

“Thanks to this partnership that accompanied me in the rescue of the mutts”, he melted, placing the figure of a heart next to the images in which he appears together with Carla.

Carla Diaz and councilor rescue puppies in SP Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Carla Diaz and her boyfriend Photo: Reproduction – Instagram