Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was shocked by the death of Batoré, says presenter’s son | celebrities

Published 01/11/2022 07:33

São Paulo – Marcelo de Nóbrega, son of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, presenter of “A Praça É Nossa”, said that his father was in shock after receiving the news of the death of actor and comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, better known as Batoré, at 61 years old.

Marcelo told “Splash”, from “Uol”, that his father took a sleeping pill. “For me, it was a shock, a punch in the face. I didn’t know that (Batoré) was sick. When you see him sick, he slowly dies”, said Marcelo.

“But all of a sudden, he dies without you knowing. My father is in shock. […] I spoke to my father, he is very sad, he took a sleeping pill. I’ll do the same thing”, he said. Marcelo commented on Batoré’s trajectory at SBT, his first appearances took place in the 1980s as an extra.

“He worked with us for many years, he was an extra at the beginning as a waiter. One day, my brother went to see a show, he liked it, he told my father that he was very funny. in the square,” he said.

“He auditioned for this character called Batoré. The first time, everyone applauded, approved, right away. Very funny,” he said. Batoré left ‘A Praça é Nossa’ in 2004 and spent 13 years without speaking to Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and only returned in contact because of his participation in ‘Velho Chico’, on Globo.

“It happened that he left SBT, which decided to cut artists and expenses. He was hurt by my father, but it wasn’t my father, it was the occasion. So they didn’t speak for a while. He did the soap opera on Globo, then Celso Portiolli found out about it and made a program to put the two together. It was really cool, the two saw each other, started to cry, hugged each other”, he said.

“When the problem was over, he went back to the ‘Praça’. We knew he had a health problem, but he wouldn’t say what it was. He had to stop again. He was gone for a while and I was thinking of calling him to participate in ‘Praça’ until we know today”, said Marcelo, remembering Batoré’s participation in the program in 2019.

Death of Batoré

The comedian died at age 61 in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department. Batoré died as a result of cancer, after being treated at the Emergency Care Unit of Pirituba, in the capital of São Paulo.