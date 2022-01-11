Carnage on the Brazilian Stock Exchange in 2022; But There Are Opportunities

The year 2021 was difficult, but I miss you…

Today is January 10th and it already seems to doom the whole of 2022.

Concern about rising interest rates globally has decimated risky assets. If we add to that technical factors of the market, its microstructure, and domestic elements linked to fears about the fiscal situation within an election year, we observe a massacre.

The , negative at 9.35%, was the worst in 49 years of history. If the period referred to 12 full months, we would have the fifth worst year in history. Impressive for five days.

Interests rising in the world, with everyone tired after a long period running in the opposite direction, without a podium of arrival or kiss from a girlfriend, exterminate everything with long duration. Cash flows up front represent much less today if brought to present value at a higher discount rate. For years and years, there was plenty of capital to feed promises that, in the future, who knows, we could generate cash. The famous high tide hiding the nudity of many bathers.

Here inside, the fell 2%. It’s bad, but it doesn’t seem that scary — in theory, we’re not new to this party anymore and we’ve seen worse. The truth, however, is that the index’s performance, typical of weighted averages concentrated in a few names, hides a much more negative situation.

O lost 10%, indicating much more adverse behavior from small and midcaps.

If you take banks and commodities out of the past week, what happened was a veritable, widespread bloodbath.

On Ibovespa, among the increases, we had only BRF (SA:), Itaú (SA:), Vale (SA:), Bradespar (SA:), Bradesco (SA:), Santander (SA:), CSN (SA:) Mineração (SA:), Itaúsa (SA:), 3R Petroleum (SA:), B3 (SA:), Gerdau (SA:), Metalúrgica Gerdau (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:). For the rest, everything was in the red, with the biggest increase amounting to 9.24%, while the biggest drop was -24.70%.

As banks and commodities weigh a lot in the index, the weighted average is pulled up by a few names, in a way hiding what would really represent an average behavior of Brazilian stocks, if we had a uniform distribution for the weight of companies here.

We live a kind of “Tale of Two Cities”, by Charles Dickens, with great distortion between them. There is an exchange of half a dozen stocks, from banks and commodities, with positive performance. And there’s everything else, facing carnage.

From the merely descriptive question to the opinionated analysis, I have two considerations.

The first is that countries and even people can live with such ambivalences. There are clearly divided nations with different stages of development and civilizational process, in which economic systems and even archaic forms of thought coexist with more advanced, complex, technological and dynamic forms. In a simple and direct way, perhaps even crude to simplify, examples in the Northeast and Southeast of Brazil, in the South and North of Italy, in Shanghai and in the Chinese field.

People also live with their dualities, typically represented in the classic “The doctor and the monster”. Light and dark sides cohabiting in each of us.

But could this happen on the stock market for a long time?

Now, will the entire Brazilian economy go into recession and will we have a still high one, eroding the population’s real income, and will we pass unscathed to a credit crisis, even if mild? Would the banks escape unscathed?

Would e raise interest rates to curb aggregate demand and would commodities remain at such high levels? If so, that would mean the economy’s ability to still navigate the monetary tightening reasonably well, right?

One of the two: either we are on the verge of a kind of crisis of dynamic realization, the result of different speeds between sectors, or there is an excessive penalty on domestic ex-bank cycles.

The second consideration refers to an equitable treatment given to high-growth names, especially small caps linked to technology and/or to the process previously called “financial deepening”. A name without current cash flow and with a mere promise of growth and cash generation up front, with a stretched valuation, falls like other names that do have growth, but already have a lot of profit today and trade at discounted valuations. It’s one thing to have a company that trades at 10 times earnings and has no earnings. Another, completely different, is a company below 10 times earnings with growth above 30%.

In panic, there is no differentiation. In post-panic, the dynamics are quite different. I would short names that are over 7 times revenue or, in the case of banks, over 7 times book. And I would buy these very punished small caps, below 10 times profits or the like. Namely: GPS Participações e Empreendimentos (SA:), BR Advisory Partners (SA:) and Livetech (SA:) would be great “buys in weakness”.

Perhaps we should move from two to three cities: i) bank and commodity; ii) small cap “pastel de vento”; and iii) cheap small cap that already generates results. If Dickens’s original dealt with the Revolution of 1789, we could possibly go into the situation a little more deeply and, as someone who advocates the preservation of institutions, adopt evolution in place of revolution.