Cau announced by the Belgium team after Corinthians in not exercising purchase

Lommel SK, Belgium’s second division team, belonging to the City Group, made official the hiring of striker Cauê, who had a spell at Corinthians. The bond is valid for five seasons.

THE my helm, in December, had already advanced the possibility of leaving. The negotiation took place with Novorizontino, who loaned the player to the Parque São Jorge club. The period, initially, would run until March 2022, however, Corinthians chose not to exercise the purchase of the boy. The base director, Osvaldo Neto, assured that he made every possible effort to keep it.

Cauê was even enrolled in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, but did not participate in training, did not appear in the material released for the first match and soon set out to finalize negotiations with the Belgian club. According to the official statement from Lommel SK, Cauê is the fourth Brazilian in the squad.

For Corinthians Sub-20, he played 59 matches and scored 21 goals. In 2021, he moved up to the professional team, at the request of Vagner Mancini, when he played 14 games and scored twice. Even so, he didn’t establish himself and lost ground with Sylvinho. Cauê is 19 years old and it is not known whether Timão kept any percentage of the sale.

See Lommel SK’s Tweet

Welkom, Caue! 🟩 Centrumspits

🟩 Contract voor 5 seizoenen

🟩 Komt over van Gremio Novorizontino ➡️ https://t.co/K9YFgYaWwd#Greenspirit @cauesantos09_ pic.twitter.com/JgWwho4t6D — Lommel SK (@LommelSKOff) January 11, 2022

See more at: Cau, Mercado da bola and Base do Corinthians.