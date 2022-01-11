Cauê, ex-Corinthians, is announced by the Belgian club of the City Group | Corinthians

Registered for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup by Corinthians, striker Cauê already has a new home: at 19, he will defend Lommel SK, from Belgium, for five seasons. The announcement was made by the club, which belongs to the City Group, on Tuesday.

Timão was interested in keeping the player, but could not stop the negotiation between the group and Novorizontino, the Brazilian club that owns the striker’s economic rights.

– Corinthians made every possible effort to keep him, we wanted to keep Cauê. We even paid R$500,000 for the loan and 5% of his economic rights. However, there was an imbroglio between the player and Novorizontino, who had a contract with him. There was also a change of agents, he worked with Eleenko and then went to the office of Giuliano Bertolucci – commented Oswaldo Neto, director of the base categories of Corinthians, to the ge, in the beginning of the month.

City Football Group is a UAE government sports company that owns Manchester City, New York City and nine other teams around the world, including Lommel SK, in the country’s second division.

Currently, the team has other Brazilians: left-back Caio Roque, ex-Flamengo, midfielder Diego Rosa, ex-Grêmio, and striker Arthur Sales, ex-Vasco. The three are 19 years old. The club was bought by the group in 2020 and aims to train players.

By negotiation, the Corinthians should not take anything. When Novorizontino lent the boy to Timão, the clubs set the purchase price at R$2 million for 40% of Cauê’s economic rights. Near the end of the bond, Timão said he would not exercise and decided to release him.

– Our percentage of rights was very low, only 5%. There was also a contractual issue with Novorizontino, which we were not involved in. We would have to pay R$2 million for 40% of the economic rights. For a scenario in which the player would not act in the professional immediately, these are numbers that do not support doing – also explained the football manager of Timão, Alessandro Nunes.

Cauê played 14 matches for the professional team – seven as a starter – and scored two goals last year. Even so, he returned to the under-20 to compete in the junior tournaments and was among coach Diego Siston’s starters for the 2022 Copa São Paulo.