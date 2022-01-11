Celina is boycotted by intimate enemies and snorts with hatred in the More Life, Better TV News

Celina’s (Ana Lucia Torre) evil will leave her surrounded by enemies in The More Life, the Better!. After making the life of her daughter-in-law, Rose (Bárbara Colen), hell, the bitch will see everyone around her turn against her. The psychiatrist will become the victim of a boycott in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera – even sleeping pills will be given to the elderly woman to calm the torch.

Not satisfied with arranging for her son, Guilherme (Mateus Solano), to find a photo that proved that Baby (Vladimir Brichta) and Rose (Bárbara Colen) had an affair in the past, the evil woman will still organize a dossier against the former model.

Although, in the chapter scheduled to air on January 19 , she will taste her own poison and will be locked inside her room by her husband. Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes), who has already had a heart attack because of her cruelty, will not let his wife commit any more atrocity.

Despite infuriating the lady, the moment of imprisonment will not deter the evil mother-in-law for long. Rose will even try to appeal to her emotional side, in order to convince the villain to leave her alone. It will be useless. As a result, Celina will get hurt once again.

In the midst of her evil new plan, she will receive a “special tea” from the Goddess (Evelyn Castro). The drink spiked with a sleeping pill will put her to sleep like a child, and the psychoanalyst will thus be prevented from harming her daughter-in-law.

The More Life, the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The plot is on the air until May. Following, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunts

