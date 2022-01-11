CES 2022: LG OLED TVs impress with all their news

LG television sets are well known in the Brazilian market, especially for their quality, by guaranteeing excellence in image for all possible occasions.

Whether to watch a game or movie with a differentiated experience or to have fun with friends in the world of video games, at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the company announced great news for the products of the LG OLED line, that bring greater navigation fluidity and advanced connectivity.

Check out some of how LG’s participation at CES 2022 was:

Immersion guaranteed: LG OLED presents models with up to 97 inches

Always thinking about the quality of its products and the reception of the public towards them, LG invested vigorously in research that could develop even more immersive technologies in its televisions.

LG bets on new models in the OLED TV line, disclosing details during CES 2022. (LG/Playback)

In this way, the new LG OLED models appear, mainly, with greater navigation fluidity and powerful images. In addition, the webOS system has been updated to ensure that numerous unique features and services are offered to users, integrating all systems with artificial intelligence.

In this sense, the consumer experience will have a new face, considering that it will be possible, for example, to watch a movie or series as if you were inside a movie theater. This can also happen due to the size of the devices, which are now offered with a much larger number of inches than usual.

LG television models feature excellence in image and navigation fluidity. (LG/Playback)

The brand’s big news, presented at CES 2022, come from the LG G2 2022 series, with a model up to 83 inches — along with the traditional 48, 55, 65 and 77 — and the first OLED model with 97 inches. Even though the size of the latter is quite impressive at first, it should be noted that the company guarantees all its technological resources in the product, including its refined and attractive design.

Undoubtedly, investing in any of these items can bring the immersion so desired by consumers, who will be faced with robust devices, with advanced technologies and navigation, in addition to truly impactful image quality.

Learn more about the technological systems of LG OLED TVs

The LG OLED line has a distinctive processor, known as a9 (Alpha) Gen 5, which was developed from years of company research, from when smart television sets were still being considered.

This processor is capable of enhancing the images, ensuring a three-dimensional quality, which also highlights all the elements that are in the foreground. In addition, by teaming up with LG’s All Sound Pro system, viewers will experience more realistic and cleaner sound, as the speakers available on the device are capable of playing virtual 7.1.2 surround audio.

LG OLED line has unmissable news in 2022. (LG/Playback)

And with webOS 22, each member of the family will be able to have their own personalized profile within the Smart TV home menu. As with several streaming platforms, users will have greater autonomy to leave the interface the way they like best and guarantee shortcuts that will make everything even more agile.

In 2022, LG OLED TVs also bring the new Always Ready (Always Ready, in a free translation), which turns your television set into an easily accessible media screen. This will allow the device to play music and show news headlines, as well as informing the time and temperature of the day.

