Check out the flu vaccination sites in Salvador this Tuesday (11)

The Municipal Health Department of Salvador opens the flu vaccination this Tuesday (11) exclusively for residents with SUS Card of the Bahian capital, who did NOT take the immunizer in 2021. People aged 06 or over can seek the posts months old. The posts are also applying the booster dose to children vaccinated in 2021 for the first time in their lives (that is, the 2nd dose will be offered to children who had contact with the vaccine for the first time last year).

This year, just over 820,000 people from the general population received the flu vaccine in the capital of Bahia. Of this total, the target audience corresponds to 445 thousand people, 63% of coverage. SMS’s goal is to immunize at least 90% of the eligible public residing in the city.

“Immunization remains the most effective way to protect against influenza. That’s why we are calling on all individuals residing in the capital of Bahia and with the city’s SUS card to attend the posts and update their vaccination status. Maintaining the use of the mask is also another important measure for the contingency of the spread of the flu virus”, explained Andréa Salvador, director of Health Surveillance in Salvador.

Flu outbreak – Salvador is experiencing an outbreak of influenza cases. According to Andréa, the situation is configured by the high number of cases registered in a short period of time.

Between 2021 and 2022, 1,064 cases of influenza and 48 deaths were recorded this year in the city. “These are predominantly cases of the H3N2 influenza virus that have been circulating more intensely since the end of November. For this reason, we turned on the alert signal and are calling on the priority population to carry out the vaccination and increase the percentage of vaccine coverage. With this, we hope to contain the advance of cases and break the chain of transmission in the capital”, said the director.

Check the points:

Drive-thru – 08:00 to 18:00

Atakadão Atakarejo (Farm Coutos II), 5 Health Center, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 6pm), Unijorge (Parallel)

Fixed Points

8 am to 4 pm

USF Antônio Lazarotto, USF Frei Benjamin, USF Capelinha de São Caetano, USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Joanes Leste, Bahia Outlet Center (9am to 4pm), USF Joanes Centro Oeste

08:00 to 17:00

USF São João do Cabrito, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos I, USF Estrada da Cocisa, USF João Roma, USF Vila Canária, USF Dom Avelar, UBS Pires da Veiga, USF Nova Brasília, Multicentro Liberdade

08:00 to 18:00

5 Health Center, Multicentro Amaralina, Estação da Lapa, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras IV, USF Mussurunga I, Mussurunga Station, USF Fernando Filgueiras, 16 Maria Conceição Imbassahy Health Center, Bompreço Market (Armação) and UBS Manoel Vitorino.