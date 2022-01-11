Check the results of Quina 5750 and Lotofácil 2418 this Monday (10/1)

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5750 and Lotofácil 2418 this Monday (10/1) 5 Views

posted on 01/10/2022 19:52 / updated on 01/10/2022 20:34

So, did you start the week with a few million in your account? - (credit: Reproduction)


So, did you start the week with a few million in your account? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (1/10), four lotteries: the 5750 of Quina, the 2418 of Lotofácil, the 2260 of Lotomania and the 193 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-33-49-52-54.
The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7
Column 2: two
Column 3: 1
Column 4: 3
Column 5: two
Column 6: 0
Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 3.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-03-05-13-23-43-53-55-56-65-67-74-78-81-83-85-90-91-93-99.
The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-07-08-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-20-23-24.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caixa and Ministry of Citizenship detail payment of PIS/Pasep 2022

Workers with a formal contract from 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved