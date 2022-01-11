Check the results of Quina 5750 and Lotofácil 2418 this Monday (10/1)

posted on 01/10/2022 19:52 / updated on 01/10/2022 20:34



So, did you start the week with a few million in your account? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (1/10), four lotteries: the 5750 of Quina, the 2418 of Lotofácil, the 2260 of Lotomania and the 193 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-33-49-52-54.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: two

Column 3: 1

Column 4: 3

Column 5: two

Column 6: 0

Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 3.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-03-05-13-23-43-53-55-56-65-67-74-78-81-83-85-90-91-93-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-07-08-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-20-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast: