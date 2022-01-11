Chico Pinheiro, from Globo, says that MG is being sold and quartered

Journalist Chico Pinheiro, 68, anchor of TV Globo’s “Bom Dia Brasil”, criticized the exacerbated exploitation of minerals in Greater Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, the state in which he was raised, after being born in Rio Grande do Sul. and return to Minas with his family when he was still a baby.

On his Twitter profile, the communicator published photos of dozens of trucks transporting ores extracted from mining lands, and said that the state is being “sold and quartered”.

“Trucks that carry ore in Greater BH. Minas Gerais is being sold, quartered for ‘good’. It’s ‘progress’! Everyone will travel on BR 040, where others will die. Until when?”, wrote the presenter, in a tone of indignation.

Trucks that load the ore in Grande BH. Minas Gerais is being sold quartered for “good”: it’s “progress”! Everyone will travel along the BR 040, where others will die. Until when? pic.twitter.com/XLGSWxQdMu — Chico Pinheiro (@chico_pinheiro) January 9, 2022

Chico Pinheiro often uses Twitter to express his personal opinions and, recently, the journalist spoke out in favor of requiring a vaccination passport in the country for entry into commercial establishments, and said he was in favor of the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral] prohibit people who have not been immunized against covid-19 from entering polling stations during elections.

“In several more developed countries, the vaccination certificate is a required condition for access to all types of establishments. We expect the same soon for Brazil. And that the TSE prohibits the unvaccinated from entering the electoral sessions”, he published.