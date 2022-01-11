Chico Pinheiro says Minas is being ‘sold and quartered’

Chico Pinheiro (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

Journalist Chico Pinheiro, from TV Globo, used Twitter this Sunday (9/1) to criticize the exploitation of ores in Greater Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais. The anchor of Bom Dia Brasil, despite being born in Rio Grande do Sul, was raised in the state and is a notorious supporter of Atltico-MG. On Twitter, the communicator published photos of trucks transporting ores extracted from mining lands, and criticized the fact saying that the state is being ‘sold and quartered’.

“Trucks that carry the ore in Greater BH. Minas Gerais is being sold, quartered for ‘good’. It’s ‘progress’! Everyone will travel along the BR 040, where others will die. Until when?”, wrote the presenter.

Trucks that carry the ore in Greater BH. Minas Gerais is being sold quartered for “good”: “progress”! Everyone will travel along the BR 040, where others will die. Until when? pic.twitter.com/XLGSWxQdMu %u2014 Chico Pinheiro (@chico_pinheiro) January 9, 2022

Chico often uses his social media to express personal opinions. Recently, the communicator wrote defending the requirement for a vaccine passport in the country and that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) prohibits non-immunized people from entering polling stations during this year’s elections.

“In several more developed countries, the vaccination certificate is a required condition for access to all types of establishments. We expect the same soon for Brazil.