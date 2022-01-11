China detects more Omicron cases and several cities tighten restrictions

THE China recorded more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 this Monday, 10, as authorities remain on alert for outbreaks in the country’s main cities, just weeks away from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Authorities have already battled several outbreaks, including in the city of Xi’an, where 13 million residents are in their third week of confinement.

Also worrisome is the situation in Tianjin (north), where infections are linked to two cases of omicron reported on Monday in the city of Anyang, about 400 kilometers away.

“The public should not leave Tianjin unless it is essential to do so,” city officials said in a statement released on Sunday, adding that anyone who has to travel will need an official permit.

Schools and university campuses were closed, and trains between Tianjin and Beijing were cancelled. Road blocks have also been installed for vehicles entering the capital.

Tianjin has already ordered its 14 million people to be tested for Covid-19. Another 21 cases were reported in the city on Monday, although the variant of the virus has not been confirmed.

China is trying to contain any outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics, which take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

