Climate change will increase the number of cases of kidney stones

Rising temperatures due to climate change will lead to an increase in kidney stones over the next seven decades, even if measures are put in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study by researchers at the Hospital. Children of Philadelphia (CHOP, USA). Based on data from the state of South Carolina, the study found that the increase will be more pronounced if no action is taken, but an increase will occur even with mitigation actions, costing the state health system approximately $57 million in the latter scenario. and $99 million if nothing is done.

The results were published in the magazine Scientific Reports.

“While it is impossible to predict with certainty how future policies will slow or accelerate greenhouse gas emissions and anthropogenic climate change, and to know exactly what future daily temperatures will be, our analysis suggests that a warming planet is likely to cause an increase in in the burden of kidney stones in healthcare systems,” said Gregory E. Tasian, assistant pediatric urologist in the Division of Urology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and senior author of the study.

Increased risk after hot days

Kidney stone is a painful condition caused by hard mineral deposits that develop in concentrated urine and cause pain as it passes through the urinary tract. The incidence of the disease has increased in the last 20 years, especially among women and adolescents. Previous research has shown that high ambient temperatures increase the risk of developing kidney stones. In the United States, there is an increase in the incidence of kidney stones from north to south, and there is a rapid increase in the risk of kidney stone presentations after hot days. However, previous studies did not accurately project how climate change will affect the burden of kidney stones in the future.

To do this, the researchers created a model designed to estimate the impact of heat on future kidney stone presentations in South Carolina. The researchers chose to use South Carolina as a model state because it lies within the “kidney stone belt.” of the United States, a region in the southeastern United States with the highest incidence of kidney stone disease. The state also uses a claims database of all payers, which means researchers can capture stone diagnoses across the population, regardless of payer status.

The researchers first determined the relationship between statewide historical average daily temperatures and kidney stone presentations in South Carolina from 1997 to 2014. The researchers used wet bulb temperatures (WBT), a wet heat metric that accounts for both ambient heat and humidity and is a more accurate metric for predicting kidney stones. They then used this data to predict the heat-related number of kidney stones and associated costs through 2089 based on projected daily WBT under two climate change scenarios.

Different scenarios

The first climate change scenario (RCP 4.5) represents an “intermediate” future, with shifts to energy sources with lower emissions, the use of carbon capture technology, CO two prices and an expansion of forest areas from the present day to 2100. The second scenario (RCP 8.5) represents a future with basically uninhibited greenhouse gas emissions. RCP 4.5 projects a 2.3°C increase in average temperature over the 5-year period from 2010-2014 to 2085-2089, while RCP 8.5 projects a 3.6°C increase over the same period.

Using their model, the researchers found that by 2089, kidney stones due to heat would increase statewide by 2.2% from baseline in the “intermediate” future of CPR 4.5 and by 3.9% in CPR 8.5. Based on an average baseline cost per patient of more than $9,000, the researchers predicted that from 2025 to 2089, the total cost attributable to these excess kidney stones would be $56.6 million for CPR 4, 5 and $99.4 million for CPR 8.5.

“Our analysis is a model for conceptualizing how the burden of kidney stone disease is likely to progress with climate change and also how mitigations of greenhouse gas emissions can offset some of that burden,” said first author Jason Kaufman, fourth year. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

“With climate change, we don’t often talk about the impact on human health, especially when it comes to children, but a warming planet will have significant effects on human health,” Tasian said. “As pediatric researchers, we have a duty to explore the burden of climate change on human health, as children of today will experience this reality in the future.”

See too

+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine in the fight against Covid-19

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dances pole dance with new look

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing her daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make fruit chocolate fondue

+ Shark is captured in MA with remains of missing young in its stomach