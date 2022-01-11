clothes made in Guarapari are sold all over Brazil

Photo: Jhonatan Glicério



Brothers and partners: Renan Zanoteli and Andressa Zanoteli Moretto

In a year, Andressa Zanoteli Moretto opened a factory and clothing store in Guarapari, AZ. A professional from a completely different field, the 40-year-old businesswoman also learned to design, create and launch entire collections of fitness, beachwear and casual wear. Today, it has sold to all states of Brazil over the internet.

“We already ship to all Brazilian states. Pará and Tocantins we have exclusivity. Also in Goiás, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Bahia… They are all big buyers”, he confides to Pedro Permuy Column.

And he recalls: “I started the factory in December 2020. We started only with fitness fashion, but we have already started with a project to start beachwear, which is running, and now, with machines that are unique in Espírito Santo, we started to produce modinha, as we speak, too. Which are common pieces of clothing.”

Andressa, who gave birth to the company during the covid-19 pandemic, bet all her chips on the internet, where she is still the sales leader. But he decided to open the store to strengthen the brand among the capixabas and have a physical space. “Everything is in Guarapari, one thing is close to the other. And I’ve always wanted to work with it. I have a degree in oil management and worked as a quality analyst in several multinationals. Me and my brother, who is my business partner. And then he, who lives in Australia, agreed to come in with me and we went in together”, he explains.

Photo: Jhonatan Glicério





The businesswoman is the one who thinks about the pieces, the collections and adjusts the details with the modeler: “It takes about 15 days for the whole process. We put it on paper, make the play, I prove it, we make the adjustments and send it back. Until the end result… It’s never first rate”.

With a team of 9 people currently, production reaches 1,000 pieces per month, but is expected to increase. “I just don’t increase without more staff because since I started, I said I was only going to do it with maximum quality. There are people who, in my structure, make 5,000 pieces a month. But I feel comfortable producing the thousand. My line is special, the sewing is special, the piece is meant to be eternal. And I can’t focus only on quantity”, he adds.

And he concludes: “Overall, the experience has been wonderful and we’re going to grow a lot in this one for sure! When I started, I studied how everything worked, from conception to after-sales, and I will continue like this, with my brother from afar, to be a brand totally capixaba that grows for Brazil and the whole world”.