Colombian startup receives R$ 1 billion – and will bring technology to buy construction materials in Brazil

Retail startups are looking for industries that still need digitization. One of the opportunities is in the purchase of construction materials here in Brazil. The sector earned BRL 150 billion in 2020 – and the wealthy Colombian startup Tul has its eye on it.

Tul has an application to facilitate the purchase of building materials by small retailers in the field, which sell these materials on the outskirts of cities in emerging countries. The Colombian startup has 40,000 registered tenants from both its homeland and Ecuador and Mexico. Your next stop is Greater São Paulo, Brazil.

The expansion of Tul was announced this Tuesday (11), along with a contribution of US$ 181 million (at the current price, around R$ 1 billion reais). The series B round was led by the American fund of venture capital 8VC, whose portfolio includes businesses such as the communication application Asana, the tunnel company The Boring Company and the e-commerce Wish. Avenir Growth Capital, an American fund that invested in search engine DuckDuckGo and beauty brand Fenty, completed the investment.

THE From Zero to Top, entrepreneurship brand InfoMoney, spoke with the director of Tul in Brazil. Bruno Raposo spoke about the problems addressed by the startup, its business model and the expansion plan for Brazilian lands.

Building materials on mobile

Tul was created in March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Colombians Nicolás Villegas, Juan Carlos Narvaez and Enrique Villamarin defend a statistic: in Latin America, 60% of the market for purchasing construction materials would be concentrated in small and medium-sized retailers.

Villamarin worked in the cement industry and spoke to micro-entrepreneurs in the industry, who reported how the industry did not listen to them about their problems, says Raposo.

“The industry sees small and medium-sized building materials stores as scattered customers, but we know that behind them are respected entrepreneurs in their regions. They sell materials in peripheral regions of large Latin American cities, allowing people to build and improve their homes. These entrepreneurs are the ones who enable people to conquer their own home, their biggest and perhaps only assets”, says the regional director of Tul.

Raposo lists the three biggest problems faced by small and medium-sized building materials stores: having to buy from several suppliers; having to go to the warehouses or wait a long time for the delivery of the products; and having to team up with other stores to meet the minimum order value.

The Colombian startup’s business model is similar to that of some digital markets that operate in Brazilian lands, such as Daki and Shopper – although Tul’s sector is different and that it sells to other companies (B2B), not to consumers (B2C). ).

Tul buys building materials directly from industries and stores them in its own warehouses. Entrepreneurs download the Colombian startup’s application and order different materials from different suppliers. They range from rebar to nails from brands such as ArcelorMittal, Bosch, Gerdau, Tigre and Tramontina. Tul performs next-day delivery with no minimum order value.

The Colombian startup uses technology both in assembling the application and in its own storage system, delivery assortment, routing for trucks and for the commercial team. More than half of the first purchases in new Tul destinations are made with employees of the startup going to stores and explaining how to download the app and place the first order.

Today, there are 40,000 registered shopkeepers in nine cities in Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. Tul is eyeing stores with up to ten employees, which operate on the edges of large centers. Its owners are people who have turned their homes into building materials stores, and who are slowly learning to use the internet to improve purchases, deadlines and profits for their businesses. “We want to be known for service and technology, not for being the price leader. We have values ​​in the market range”, emphasizes Raposo.

On the other side of the counter, Tul promises to bring the industry closer to small and medium-sized retailers not only by inserting it into its application, but also with anonymized data on the performance of its products in each region in the face of competition and opportunities for selling complementary materials.

Tul is not the only startup with an eye on the construction materials purchase sector in Brazil. Oico, for example, works with another niche and another business model: it uses a marketplace to connect the industry to companies that carry out renovations, without their own stock. Obra Show is another business that has a marketplace, but that connects the industry to self-employed professionals who carry out works.

Plans for Brazil

Brazil has 140,000 construction material stores, according to Raposo. And 15,000 of them are in Greater São Paulo, Tul’s first stop on Brazilian soil.

The Colombian startup is currently negotiating with suppliers and its app should actually work in the country from March this year.

The decision to expand to Brazil came after two years of operations and the current investment of around R$ 1 billion. Most of the money will be used to arrive in the country, and the rest to consolidate operations in Mexico.

This is not the first investment received by Tul. The Colombian startup had raised a seed funding of US$4 million and a series A funding of US$50 million. Among its old investors are the Brazilian fund Monashees, the American Tiger Global and the Japanese SoftBank.

“The company has passed its proof-of-concept phase. It expanded fast in Colombia and then expanded fast across tiny Ecuador. In April 2021, it began exploring the Mexican market. A year later, it is time to explore the Brazilian market”, says the regional director of Tul. “Although our operations grow in all the countries where we operate, Brazil should be our main market by the end of 2023”.

Tul intends to reach 10,000 registered Brazilian stores by the end of this year. They will be both in Greater São Paulo and in the metropolitan regions of Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

According to Raposo, the metric of 10,000 Brazilian stores should be a good milestone to start a new fundraising with investors – and possibly lead Tul to a valuation of at least US$ 1 billion, a milestone that turns startups into unicorns.

“Any Latin American company with the ambition to become a unicorn needs to be relevant in at least one of the two largest markets in the region, Brazil and Mexico. For companies that were not born in these countries, they represent the opportunity to expand revenue and to endorse the operation for investors”, says the regional director.

In the case of Tul, the revenue of the Brazilian construction materials market is already at the tip of the pencil – and the startup hopes that it will soon be on the screens of its app.