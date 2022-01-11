Column calls for immediate reinforcements at Botafogo amid euphoria for Textor: ‘The cast that Enderson has in his hands is precarious’

Amidst the euphoria of the fans with the arrival in Brazil of the American investor John Textor, the Botafogo announced the hiring of midfielder Breno, 21, his fourth reinforcement for the Serie A dispute in 2022.

On a cinematographic level, it is the present and the future dividing the screen, leaving in the black-and-white imagination the hope that there is a minimum connection between reality and the beautiful scenario that the main shareholder of SAF is thinking of implementing in the club.

From the ideas presented by Textor in the interview given to GE.com, it was clear that the first step is to build a modern professional structure, especially with regard to performance analysis – as we mentioned in the post of “data football”, on Sunday (9 ).

Coincidentally, the investor spoke about the need for Botafogo to make use of the most advanced data capture system, fundamental in attracting players abroad.

Actions for the medium term that will be very good for the club and for Brazilian football.

But what about this year?

Of the 16 players who stayed on contract at the end of 2021, eight have already left Botafogo and the others are awaiting a definition on their permanence.

Among them, champions of Série B, such as midfielders Barreto and Luís Oyama, and midfielder Marco Antônio, who announced his return to Bahia on Monday (10).

On the other hand, in addition to Breno, midfielder Fabinho, 35, defender Klaus, 27, and forward Vinicius Lopes, 22, arrived.

The new hires are players already managed by Enderson Moreira in recent passages through Goiás and Ceará in the last two years.

But they are not considered “reinforcements” – not yet!

These are bets of a similar level to the holders of 2021, who will go through the adaptation period for the Serie A dispute, on another level.

And there’s more: Who will score the goals that Rafael Navarro signed, solving games in which the system, by itself, did not guarantee the points for Botafogo?

CEO Jorge Braga and Eduardo Freeland, the football director, need to take into account the precariousness of the squad that Enderson Moreira has at hand.

For now, it still does not guarantee a smooth crossing.

And since the mid-term scenario is more encouraging, how difficult is it to attract one or two beefier players?

From the carriage floor, the white-and-white fans will play a key role in the process of assembling the new team during the State Championship.

And patience will be keyword…