Comedian Batoré is veiled and buried in Cabreúva | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The ceremony takes place from 9 am to 10 am, for family members only. Then, from 10 am to 12 pm, the wake will be open to the public. The time and place of the burial have not yet been determined.
Batoré died at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirituba, in the north of the capital, on Monday (10). According to businessman Admir Uduvic da Silva, on Sunday (9) the comedian had difficulty breathing and swelling in his legs.
He was taken to the UPA and hospitalized. Then, according to Admir, Batoré showed improvement and even talked to his son, but he couldn’t resist. Currently, the artist lived alone.
“The reason for the burial in Cabreúva is that his father and his brother are also buried there. The reason for the death is still unknown. The son told me that he did not know about cancer, as it is being talked about, and the only treatment he had was against depression”, says Admir.
Comedian Batoré in an interview with Programa do Jô, in 2016 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
With his main character, Batoré, Ivanildo was part of the cast of the program “A Praça é Nossa”, by SBT. In 2016, he was hired by TV Globo for the soap opera “Velho Chico”, in which he played the role of delegate Queiroz.
Ivanildo was born in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, and moved to São Paulo as a child. Before becoming an actor, he played football in the youth teams of São Paulo teams. He was also a councilor for two terms in Mauá, in Greater São Paulo, for the PP.
Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, aka Batoré, featured as a character in ‘Velho Chico’ — Photo: Inácio Moraes/Gshow
Comedian Batoré — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram