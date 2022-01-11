Common cold reactions help against Covid-19, study finds

Coronavirus (Getty Images)

High levels of immune cells that fight some common colds have also made people less likely to contract Covid-19, study shows.

Researchers have found higher levels of T cells against certain colds in people who didn’t develop Covid despite living with someone who did, according to a study released on Monday by Imperial College London, UK. The diseases were caused by other coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, provide further evidence for the protective effects of T cells, an arm of the immune system that is gaining attention as the pandemic continues into its third year and new variants such as the omicron undermine vaccine protection.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not always result in infection, and we are eager to understand why,” said Rhia Kundu, the study’s lead author and a researcher at Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute. “We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other types of coronaviruses, such as the common cold, can protect.”

UK scientists analyzed blood samples from 52 people who were living with someone who tested positive for Covid, half of whom were not infected. This shows the protective role of T cells induced by other coronaviruses for the first time, they said.

Compared to antibodies, T cells tend to survive longer in the body and can kill infected cells, preventing serious illness. They also tend to attack a wider range of pathogens than antibodies, which allows for a greater degree of cross-protection between different viruses or strains, said Peter English, former chair of the British Medical Association’s public health medicine committee, in comments published in the UK Science Media Center.

Universal Vaccine

Antibodies produced by Covid-19 vaccines block the protein spike, which the virus uses to enter cells. Doses tend to lose effectiveness when spike undergoes significant mutations, as happened with the omicron variant.

But T cells produced in response to other coronaviruses target the internal proteins of SARS-CoV-2, the scientists said. A similar approach could help in the development of a universal vaccine that could prevent infection of current and future variants, according to the authors.

“The internal proteins targeted by the protective T cells that we identified undergo much less mutation,” said Imperial’s Kundu. “Novel vaccines that include these conserved internal proteins would therefore induce broadly protective T cell responses that should protect against current and future variants.”

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

There are caveats about the results. The study was small and 88% of participants were of white European ethnicity, according to a statement. The best way for people to protect themselves against Covid is still to get vaccinated, including a booster shot, Kundu said.