CONFIRMED! Netflix’s “Rebelde” gets a second season – check out the announcement

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment

THE Netflix just confirmed the second season of “Rebel“. THE reboot of the telenovela that was successful in the 2000s seems to have conquered a new audience with its version for the streaming platform. Launched five days ago, “Rebel” will win a new season – as officially announced at an event with the cast of the production this Sunday (9).

The second season of “Rebel” is already recorded and will feature new characters. The announcement was made during the live “Todxs Somos Rebelde”, broadcast on the Netflix YouTube channel:

Last week, fans discovered that the singer and producer Saak will be in the second season of the reboot. He has a million followers on Instagram (more than most of the main cast of “Rebelde”) and 105,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. “Waze” is his most popular song, with 8.4 million streams on the platform.

The cast of Rebelde gathered this Sunday (9) in a special event to celebrate the premiere of the series – which arrived on the Netflix platform on Wednesday (5). The protagonists of production Franco Masini, Selene, Alejandro Puente, Giovanna Grigio, Jerónimo Cantillo, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori and Andrea Chaparro responded to social media comments and fan-submitted questions. The event was hosted by singer La Divaza.

