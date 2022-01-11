Copa SP: Palmeiras, Flamengo, São Paulo and Vasco try to lead; see all the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

This Tuesday ends the third and final round of the first phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior with the games of ten groups. There will be 20 matches, highlighting the duels between Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, Vasco, São Paulo and Flamengo, all with sportv broadcast and real time in ge.

All of them are already classified for the next phase of Copinha. In addition to the clashes of these giants, another 15 games define the most classified for the next phase in duels spread across the interior of São Paulo. The top two in each group advance in the competition.

Already classified and with first place in Group 20, based in Itapira, Cruzeiro ends the first phase this Tuesday against Itapirense, at 11 am, in a game that will be broadcast by the sportv and real-time monitoring of the ge. To follow up, click here.

To take the other place in the bracket, Itapirense, today with two points, must beat Cruzeiro if the duel between Palmas and Retrô, at 8:45 am, has a winner. If this duel ends in a tie, the home team can tie with the Fox that advances to the next stage.

1 of 5 Cruzeiro celebrates a goal over Retrô at Copinha — Photo: Marcelo Trajano Cruzeiro celebrates a goal over Retrô at Copinha — Photo: Marcelo Trajano

15:15 – Agua Santa x Palmeiras

With 100% success so far, Água Santa and Palmeiras face each other at 15:15 to decide who advances in first place in Group 28. If the match ends in a tie, Verdão, with a better balance, ends up in the lead. The match will be broadcast from sportv and real-time tracking on ge (click here to follow with exclusive videos of bids and goals).

The other game in the group is just to fulfill the table. With no points so far, Assu and Real Ariquemes face each other at 1 pm in Diadema.

2 of 5 Endrick and Giovani during Palmeiras’ victory in Copa São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Endrick and Giovani during Palmeiras’ victory in Copa São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

17:15 – Ska Brazil vs Vasco

In Group 24, in Santana de Parnaíba, Vasco, leader with six points, faces Ska Brasil needing a draw to secure first place. The equality also classifies the rival, who, in case of defeat, can still be out if in the other game of the key, at 15h, Lagarto thrashes Rio Claro.

Vasco’s match will be broadcast from sportv and real-time monitoring of the ge, with exclusive videos of bids and goals. Click here to follow along.

3 of 5 Rayan, Vasco x Lagarto at Copinha — Photo: João Carlos Gomes Rayan, Vasco x Lagarto in Copinha — Photo: João Carlos Gomes

19:30 – Sao Caetano vs Sao Paulo

Another duel with transmission of the sportv and that is worth the leadership of Group 21. São Caetano and São Paulo duel at 19:30 and whoever wins finishes first. In case of a tie, Tricolor, having the best goal difference so far, takes the lead. Click here to follow the match on ge.

The other key duel, with two teams that have not yet scored, will be at 17:15, between CSE x Perilima.

4 of 5 Perilima vs São Paulo Copinha — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net Perilima vs São Paulo Copinha — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

At the end of the first phase, Flamengo faces Oeste, at 21:45, in Barueri, in another duel that has the lead in dispute. In Group 29, Rubro-Negro is ahead in goal difference, so they can draw to stay on top. Whoever wins, obviously, finishes first. The game will be broadcast from sportv and real-time monitoring by ge (click here to follow).

In the other game of the group, Floresta and Forte Rio Bananal meet the table and say goodbye to the competition.

5 of 5 Flamengo team profiled before the game against Forte Rio Bananal, by Copinha — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF Flamengo team profiled before the game against Forte Rio Bananal, by Copinha — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

Group 17 (Porto Feliz)

1pm – Iape x Botafogo-SP

15:15 – Sports Brazil vs Goiás

Group 18 (Jundiaí)

13h – Bragantino-PA x São Bernardo

15:15 – Paulista vs Ceará

Group 22 (St. Bernard)

5pm – Aster vs Sao Bento

19:15 – EC São Bernardo x Londrina

Group 30 (Ibrachina Arena)

1pm – Serranense vs Inter de Limeira

15:15 – Ibrachina x Náutico