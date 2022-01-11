Corinthians announces heavy reinforcements and commission for the Free Fire team; see names

This Tuesday, Corinthians announced the players and coaching staff of the year for the Free Fire team. In addition to Zenac, Gelo and Razure, who had already renewed, VitinXP, Memgod and Band, are part of the Corinthians team.

It wasn’t just the athletes who arrived at Timão. The announcement also had reinforcements in the technical commission. Bruno Zannini arrives to be the team’s coordinator, as well as Zutra, who will be a performance analyst for Corinthians Free Fire.

Corinthians will compete in the competition again from February 5th. In addition to the novelties in the dispute system, which will be in triple rounds, Timão also keeps moving to have a better year. Nomad eSports, the new manager, is about to open the team’s new Game House.

Hiring

At the end of November, the report by the my helm ascertained Corinthians’ interest in having Memgod on the team. Last Monday, the young man said goodbye to the old team on his social networks. The boy plays as a support and was featured in FURIA’s campaigns in the Brazilian Free Fire Leagues 3 and 4. In addition, he was one of those chosen to compose the LBFF Team in both editions.

“And, for the next season, we will have six players. So the first reinforcement from outside is Vitinho XP. And, to close, a player who was very important to our fans: Memgod”, announced João Gava, CEO of Nomad.

Memgod and VitinXP were presented as the new Corinthians Free Fire players Playback/YouTube

João Pedro Rodrigues Matayoshi, known as Memgod, left the FURIA team and Vitor Silva, aka VitinXP, left the Team Coda Solid. Players team up with Zenac, Ice and Razure. Namely, the hiring comes after three casualties in the team, which is going through a period of reformulation. Leozin, Bold and Bops left Timão in recent weeks.

At just 17 years old, VitinXP represented his old team for two years. There, he had great prominence. In the last edition of the LBFF, he was the Team Coda Solid player who had the most kills, with 97 kills in 81 takedowns. Overall, it ranked seventh in the statistic ranking.

renovations

Before announcing the signings, Nomad officially announced the renewal of the Corinthians Free Fire trio. “Speaking of lineup. Let’s go to the players for 2022. The players who remain with us. Our captain, Zenac, Razure and Gelo”, highlighted João Gava.

Corinthians renewed contracts for Gelo, Razure and Zenac Playback/YouTube

Basis

Corinthians Free Fire will have more athletes to get even stronger for 2022. One of the news was the announcement of Band, which at 16 is evolving and has risen from Bando de Loucos (Timão’s base category in the sport).

“The first reinforcement came from the base, at the age of 16, he evolved and now he arrives in our main team: Band”, communicated the CEO of Nomad, João Gava.

Bandit, also known as Band, rose from Bando de Loucos (Free Fire base) Playback/YouTube

technical committee

Nomad also announced Kied’s sequel as the team’s head coach. In addition to him, Igor Ramos was announced as the team’s social media. The professional will command the club’s social networks. Finally, Bruno Zannini will be the coordinator of the GH and Zutra will assume the role of performance analyst.

“Unfortunately, our commission cannot be here with us. Kied renewed with Corinthians, but tested positive for Covid-19 and is already in isolation at the moment”, said João Gava.

“To complete the coaching staff, we look for Zutra in the market. He has worked with me on previous projects, and I have complete confidence. He will be an analyst to help Kied to help the team at the LBFF”, added coordinator Bruno Zannini.

Check out the team announcement video

THE @corinthians_ff just announced its new team for the 2022 season. Timão will be managed by @nomad_esportsbr. 📽 @corinthians_ff pic.twitter.com/vQxwKTVMzP — Meu Timão (@MeuTimao) January 11, 2022

