Corinthians confirms lineup with an alternative team to face So Jos

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face São José, in a match valid for the third round of the Copa São Paulo group stage. The ball rolls at 8pm.

For the match, coach Diogo Siston opted for an alternative lineup, with 11 changes in relation to the team that started the game against River, from Piauí, in the second round. The exchanges aim to rest the starting lineup for the knockout stage, where the calendar is even less permissive.

In this way, the coach of Timãozinho started Corinthians with: Bruno; Daniel Marcos, Belezi, Vitor and Murillo; Riquelme, Ryan, Richard and Pedro; Rodrigo Varanda and Arthur Sousa. The tactical structure of the other matches must be maintained.

On the bench, Diogo Siston’s options are: Kauê, Léo Mana, Robert Renan, Cauan, Thomas Agustín, Pedrinho, Keven, Emerson Urso and Giovane. Of these, only Léo Mana, Giovane, Keven and Robert Renan had already been listed for a match in the competition.

A win or a draw guarantees Corinthians the leadership of Copinha’s group 15, which guarantees the control of the field in the second phase of the competition, played in a single game, already in a knockout system. Corinthians’ opponent will be União Suzano, Fortaleza or Ituano.

