Corinthians Feminino reappears for the 2022 season and has two cases of Covid-19 detected

Shortly after the announcement of Vic Albuquerque’s departure, the female squad of Corinthians re-presented itself for the 2022 season. The athletes attended a meeting with the technical committee and staff in the main hall of Parque São Jorge, where they also had lunch together.

Before the meeting, everyone present underwent tests to detect possible cases of Covid-19. Among athletes and members of the coaching staff, two positive cases were detected. The club chose not to disclose the names of those infected., who are already in isolation and under the supervision of the medical department.

The meeting lasted about half an hour and the athletes were received by director Cris Gambaré and coach Arthur Elias. The coach even talked about the week’s schedule with the players present.

The forecast is that the squad will already resume activities on the field this Tuesday, at the Club’s Base Categories Training Center. Work will vary between physical tests and ball activity until Friday.

It is worth remembering that the team makes its season debut on February 6, when the competition for the Supercopa do Brasil begins. In March, Timão starts the fight for the fourth Brazilian championship. Throughout the season, the squad also competes in Paulista and Libertadores.

For 2022, Corinthians has already announced the permanence of Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Gabi Zanotti, Jheniffer, Miriã, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes, in addition to coach Arthur Elias. Three signings have already arrived: forward Jaqueline, midfielder Mariza and defender Andressa Pereira.

The casualties are on account of Ingryd, Poliana, Pardal, Andresinha and Vic Albuquerque. The only athlete who has not yet had her future announced by the club is striker Cacau.

Re-performance day around here. Today, just a chat with the board and committee. Starting tomorrow is pre-season in CT 📸 – @marcogalvaofoto pic.twitter.com/PLvNhMMHhM — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) January 10, 2022

