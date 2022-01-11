Corinthians football manager tests positive for Covid-19; CT stays with director

Corinthians kicked off the 2022 pre-season this Monday. During the re-presentation of the squad, the club confirmed that Willian, Jô and Renato Augusto tested positive for Covid-19. The exams were carried out by all employees, but the three players were not the only ones to contract the virus.

The report of my helm found that Alessandro Nunes, football manager of Timão, was also affected by the virus and did not work on the first day. The manager does not even appear in the photos and videos of the club’s communication, which, in turn, chose not to disclose the former side’s positive test.

This Tuesday morning, Alessandro used his Instagram to post a photo, in his stories, at home, with the words: “Much light and health to all!” – see below.

Duilio Monteiro Alves (president) and Roberto de Andrade (director) spoke with the athletes at the re-performance; Alessandro, this time, was embezzled in the initial conversation Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

The period of absence of Alessandro, in principle, will be ten days. However, as with the trio of athletes, the football manager will be tested daily and may be released to return to the CT if the result is negative.

Meanwhile, the command of the Corinthians training site will be in charge of Roberto de Andrade. The football director may be accompanied by Duilio Monteiro Alves, however, the president must not open 100% of his routine on the fifth floor of the administrative building of Parque São Jorge.

See Alessandro’s Instagram post

Reproduction / Instagram

