Corinthians jewel in Copinha vibrates with performance: ‘Exciting to score in front of this wonderful crowd’

Copinha is usually the tournament of revelations. While Endrick, from Palmeiras, gains more and more the media spotlight, the Corinthians may have seen the emergence of your jewel in the victory against São José, by 2 to 0: the young Peter.

+ Pato, Soteldo… see 15 known players in Brazil who are in the MLS and how long will their contracts last

Born in 2006, the boy received his first chance as a starter in the Copa São Paulo against São José-SP, given that Timão was already classified and coach Diogo Siston opted for a reserve team.

The 15-year-old was Alvinegro’s highlight in the game. With a lot of speed and personality to create plays, he was the most dangerous player of Corinthians in the match, causing several problems to opponents.

SEE TABLE WITH DATES AND TIMES OF THE CLUB WORLD GAMES



In the 28th minute of the second half, Giovane made a move on the left and crossed low. The São José goalkeeper could not catch the ball. Opportunist, shirt 30 appeared on the second post and completed for the free goal, taking the pressure off Timão and crowning a historic night for him.

When the match ended, Pedro thanked him for the opportunity to start among the holders and spoke about the pleasure of swinging the nets in front of the Corinthians fans.

– Thank God I had the opportunity to be a starter in Copinha. It’s very exciting to score in front of this wonderful crowd and now I just have to celebrate and thank God and take advantage of the opportunity I’m having on the field. My aunt, my mother, my manager, my uncle, my cousin, my family is in weight – celebrated the young man in an interview with Sportv.

Now, Corinthians will face Ituano, second placed in Group 16, in the next phase of Copinha, on a date and time to be defined.