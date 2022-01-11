Corinthians presents itself at CT Joaquim Grava for the start of the 2022 season

The Corinthians squad performed at CT Joaquim Grava this Monday. The morning was physical tests and evaluations to start the 2022 season.

To begin with, the cast was divided to carry out the procedures. Thus, group A, accompanied by the club’s physiotherapy team, performed tests at Lab R9. Meanwhile, group B, together with the trainers, did physical tests on the outside. According to information released by the club, during the afternoon, the groups will do the reverse process.

It is worth remembering that everyone underwent the test for the detection of Covid-19 and three players tested positive. William, Jô and Renato Augusto will delay the pre-season while they are in quarantine. In addition to the players, commission and staff also returned.

The squad will return to work this Tuesday. Namely, some routine exams will still be carried out, but the first work with the ball will start in the morning. The afternoon will be reserved for physical training at the gym.

Timão’s first appointment is scheduled for January 25, against Ferroviária. For the Paulista Championship, the ball rolls from 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, marking 15 days of pre-season.

