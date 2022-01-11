Corinthians submits renewal of Fessin’s loan with Ponte Preta; player j trains at the club

Corinthians has sent another player loan out that will not be used in the team in 2022. Under-23 midfielder Fessin, which must renew its relationship with Ponte Preta.

The youngster spent the last season on loan at the Campinas club. Previously, he had a good time at Bahia. His contract with Corinthians is valid until December this year. The report of my helm tried to confirm the final date of the new loan, but could not so far.

The athlete has already been spotted in training for the Campinas team aiming at the start of the 2022 season. If the loan renewal is confirmed, the midfielder will play alongside Léo Santos and Matheus Jesus, also on loan from Timão, and goalkeeper Caíque, who ended its link with Parque São Jorge last December.

Who can also paint in the Campinas team is Matheus Matias, Fessin’s teammate in the Sub-23. The player said in a recent interview that he has everything right to defend the colors of Ponte Preta at this year’s State Championship.

Corinthians carried out the loans already confirmed above after the athletes were dropped from the commission’s plans for the year. Both defender Léo Santos and midfielder Matheus Jesus remain in the Campinas team until the end of the season. All players have already appeared in Ponte Preta training photos – check them out below.

With Fessin gone, Corinthians Sub-23 still has eight players with no destination in 2022. They are: the side Igor Formiga; defenders John Lessa, Heitor Casagrande, Léo Paraíso and Gabriel Araújo; midfielder Kaue Souza; and forwards Rafael Bilu and Matheus Matias.

Check out the images of the alvinegro players training at Ponte Preta

Léo Santos during training at Ponte Preta on January 7 Disclosure / Ponte Preta

On loan from Corinthians, Matheus Jesus already trains with Ponte Preta Disclosure / Ponte Preta

After seeing his relationship with Corinthians end, goalkeeper Caíque (on the left) moved to Ponte Preta Disclosure / Ponte Preta

