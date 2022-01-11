Corinthians wins São José and keeps 100% in Copinha

This Monday, Corinthians beat São José 2-0 in the third round of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, at the Martins Pereira stadium. With reserves on the field, the team kept the 100% advantage with a goal from Pedro, promise of the base at the age of 15.

Already qualified for the next stage of the competition, Corinthians had secured the lead after the draw between Resende and River-PI, which was 1-1 earlier this Monday. Thus, the São Paulo team opted for an alternative lineup, sparing holders.

Timão was superior in the first half and created the best chances of the match. In his main opportunity, Pedro crossed for Richard to head towards the open goal, but the forward got the ball wrong and couldn’t swing the net. Thus, the first stage ended with zero score.







With a goal from Pedro, Corinthians wins São José and maintains 100% success in Copinha Photo: Bruno Castilho / Futura Press

In the return of the interval, the alvinegro maintained the superiority and followed in the attack field. The team built well with Pedro, Rodrigo Varanda and Pedrinho, who came off the bench, but had difficulties in opening the scoring.

In the 28th minute of the second half, Giovane took it to the back and crossed low, goalkeeper Bruno missed and Pedro pushed into the back of the net to open the scoring for Corinthians and score his first goal in Copinha at age 15.

In extra time, in the 46th minute of the second half, Giovane extended the penalty kick and closed the score at 2-0 for Timão.

With the result, Corinthians continues with 100% success in the competition and faces Ituano in the next phase. São José bids farewell to the tournament.