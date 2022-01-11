Corinthians wins So Jos with goals from base jewels and establishes itself in the leadership of Copinha

Corinthians returned to the field for Copinha on Monday night and started the week on the right foot. Timãozinho beat São José 2-0 with a goal by young Pedro, 15 years old, and Giovane. The team finished the first phase of the competition in the lead of its group and in an undefeated manner.

The first half remained unchanged on the scoreboard, even with Timão dominating the game’s actions. In the second half, some changes improved the alvinegro performance and the Corinthians goal did not take long to come out. In stoppage time, the team took advantage of the opportunity and extended the score with a penalty kick.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field in the next phase of Copinha against Ituano. The match is still waiting for a date and time to be set. The meeting between the teams is unique and Timão is in command of the field.

Escalation

Corinthians entered the field already qualified for the next phase. Thus, the alvinegro coach chose to rotate the cast and give rest to the athletes who had been acting.

In this way, Timãozinho went to the field with: Bruno; Daniel Marcos, Belezi, Vitor and Murillo; Riquelme, Ryan, Richard and Pedro; Rodrigo Varanda and Arthur Sousa.

my helm

And the game?

First time

Corinthians tried the good first arrival on the right with Daniel Marcos and Arthur Souza, but the table between the pair died in the hands of the goalkeeper. Shortly after, the captain and shirt number 13 of Timão received a good pass in depth, invaded the area and got the finalization, but the archer returned to make a good defense.

The alvinegra team took danger on the right side and returned to create there with Daniel Marcos. He got a good pass for Richard, who went to the base line and crossed Arthur Souza’s head, but the Corinthians player took the ball a lot from the goalkeeper and sent it out.

Timão insisted on arrivals from the right and returned to danger after the opposing defense failed after the white cross in the area, but Rodrigo Varanda’s finish was well stopped. Shortly after, in a free-kick, Pedro lifted the ball in the area and Richard got the deflection, but the defense still pushed away in a corner. The charge was made in the area and Varanda deflected it with a header to the defense of goalkeeper Bruno.

Again on the right, Pedro got rid of the marking and crossed the ball in the small area. The opposing archer managed the deflection, the ball still hit the defender and passed the post, but went out in a corner. The charge was well removed by the defense and Timão soon went in search of regaining possession.

In the final minutes, a confusion in the São José area almost ended in a goal. Arthur received the pass inside the area, but it advanced too much and the ball got stuck in the defender. Ryan still fought for it, recovered and got the submission, but goalkeeper Bruno made a good save. Without hitting the nets, the teams went into the break with the score unchanged.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half without changes. Ten minutes later, however, the alvinegro coach had to make changes as Richard felt a cramp. Pedrinho was chosen to replace shirt 19, who left the field in pain.

Shortly after, Timão came close to the goal. Pedro received the throw, got rid of the marking and tried at first for coverage, but the flag marked offside of the athlete in the throw.

With about 18 minutes, Corinthians had a good chance in a free kick. Rodrigo Varanda was responsible for the hit after Murillo’s play ended up missing, but the ball went over the goal.

Shortly after, Timão almost got into trouble when Vitor tried to calmly remove the danger inside the area and was not warned of an approaching opponent, but the ball ended up with the goalkeeper.

At 25 minutes, the Corinthians coach made changes again. Riquelme, Ryan and Varanda left the field for the entries of Cauan, Emerson Urso and Giovane. Shortly after, the bid between Cauan and Giovane ended in a debut and a goal for the 15-year-old Pedro.

Giovane’s cross in the small area passed the goalkeeper Bruno and left the second post. The young Corinthians shirt 30 did not miss the opportunity and pushed the ball to the back of the net to open the scoring.

In the final ten minutes, Siston moved again. Arthur Souza and Pedro left the game for the entries of Keven and Thomas. In the first attempt, shirt 7 received the pass inside the area and, instead of kicking, tried the pass, which was intercepted.

In the final stretch, Corinthians had the opportunity to increase the score. Pedrinho made a corner kick in the area and Keven went up to head with force, but sent the ball through the back line. In the last minute of regulation time, Emerson Urso made a good move from the right, invaded the area and played low with Giovane, who filled his foot to hit hard and saw the ball explode on the crossbar.

In stoppage time, Corinthians had a penalty in their favor. Emerson Urso made another good move on the right and was tackled with a cart from behind inside the area. Giovane was responsible for the charge and put goalkeeper on one side and ball on the other to give final numbers to the game.

Technical data sheet of São José 0 x 2 Corinthians

Competition: So Paulo Junior Football Cup

Place: Doctor Mário Martins Pereira Municipal Stadium, São José dos Campos, SP

Date: January 10, 2022 (Monday)

Time: 20:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leonardo de Jesus Sampaio

Assistants: Claudinei Rafael Ribeiro and William Trufelli Malaquias

goals: Pedro, Giovanni (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Victor and Breno (São José);

SO JOS: Bruno; Matheus T. (Vincius Estevevam), Vitor, Matheus and Breno (Otvio); Andrs H., Rodrigo (Juan), Gabriel (Nicolas) and Vincius (Keven); José Carlos and Rafael (Teilor).

Technician: Ricardo Berna

CORINTHIANS: Bruno; Daniel Marcos, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Vitor; Richard (Pedrinho), Pedro (Thomas Argentino), Ryan (Emerson Urso) and Rodrigo Varanda (Giovane); Riquelme (Cauan da Mata) and Arthur Sousa (Keven Vinicius).

Technician: Diogo Siston

