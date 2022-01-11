Couple killed in Capitol tragedy buried: ‘it will be difficult without him’ – Gerais

The procession that left the Saudade Cemetery, in Sumar (SP), brought together dozens of people (photo: Felipe Pereira/Special for EM) The bodies of two victims of the tragedy of Capitlio, in the southwest of Minas Gerais, were buried this Monday (1/10) in Sumar, in the interior of So Paulo. Maycon Osti, who would have turned 25 yesterday (9/1), and his girlfriend, Camila da Silva Machado, 18, were laid to rest at Cemirio da Saudade.

Dozens of people attended the wake, which began at 7 am. Camila’s body was the first to be buried. Despite being born in Paulnia, a city neighboring Sumar, Camila has lived her whole life in the Mato neighborhood, which borders the two cities and Campinas.

“Everyone is shaken. It’s a tragedy,” said Cludia Patrcia Souza, a friend of the couple.

At the time of Maycon’s funeral, at 9:40 am, there was great commotion. The funeral car was accompanied by nearly a hundred people.

“He was a good, polite boy, who wherever he went, he took a group of people behind him. Everyone here knew him. It will be difficult without him”, says grandmother Marilene Carvalho

Young man enjoying the holidays

Maycon was in Capitlio enjoying the vacation he had taken from work in the countryside of So Paulo. He was a truck mechanic. In addition to his girlfriend, there were his mother, Carmem Silva, her stepfather, Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 (Carmem’s partner), Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 (Geovany’s son), and Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old ( Geovany’s cousin).

All of them were on the boat named “Jesus”, rented for tours in the rocky region. The vessel was the only one hit by the rock – another three were affected by the impact on the water caused by the rock.

The family learned of the accident around 1 pm. An uncle went to the Capitol on Saturday (8/1) to reconnoitre the bodies.

“The owner of the boat recognized his boat. It was the one he said that the people who were in his boat had probably died, because everything was destroyed.”, said Tnia Santos, Maycon’s mother.

Geovany, his son and cousin will be buried in Minas Gerais. Carmem’s body will come to Sumar, but there is still no date for the wake, as the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Passos, also in the south of Minas, has yet to be released, where a task force was set up after the tragedy .