Couple killed in Capitólio tragedy are buried in São Paulo

Felipe Pereira – Special for EM

posted on 01/10/2022 20:38



(credit: Felipe Pereira/Special for EM)

The bodies of two victims of the tragedy of Capitólio, in the southwest of Minas Gerais, were buried this Monday (1/10) in Sumaré, in the interior of São Paulo. Maycon Osti, who would have turned 25 yesterday (9/1), and his girlfriend, Camila da Silva Machado, 18, were veiled at the Saudade Cemetery.

Dozens of people attended the wake, which began at 7 am. Camila’s body was the first to be buried. Despite being born in Paulínia, a city neighboring Sumaré, Camila has lived her whole life in the Matão neighborhood, which borders the two cities and Campinas.

“Everyone is shaken. A tragedy,” said Cláudia Patrícia Souza, a friend of the couple. At the time of Maycon’s funeral, at 9:40 am, there was great commotion. The funeral home was accompanied by nearly a hundred people.

“He was a good, polite boy, who wherever he went, he took a lot of people behind him. Everyone here knew him. It will be difficult without him”, says his grandmother Marilene Carvalho

Young man enjoying vacation

Maycon was in Capitólio enjoying the vacation he had taken from his service in the interior of São Paulo. He was a truck mechanic. In addition to his girlfriend, there were his mother, Carmem Silva, her stepfather, Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 (Carmem’s partner), Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 (Geovany’s son), and Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old ( Geovany’s cousin).

All of them were on the boat named “Jesus”, rented for tours in the rocky region. The vessel was the only one hit by the rock – three others were affected by the impact on the water caused by the rock.

The family learned of the accident around 1 pm. An uncle went to the Capitol on Saturday (8/1) to reconnoitre the bodies.

“The owner of the boat recognized his boat. That’s when he said that the people who were in his boat had probably died, because everything was destroyed.”, said Tânia Santos, Maycon’s mother.

Geovany, his son and cousin will be buried in Minas Gerais. Carmem’s body will come to Sumaré, but there is still no date for the wake, since the release of the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Passos, also in the south of Minas, where a task force was set up after the tragedy.