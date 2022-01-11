Court of Justice imposes new determination on Unimed Cuiabá | Oncomed-MT, 25 years in favor of life

Unimed Cuiabá must guarantee customers who have signed a contract with the health plan until July 31, 2021, the widest access to Oncomed-MT’s chemotherapy and radiotherapy services and treatments. This is what the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso (TJMT) determines when answering a formal request made by the State Public Ministry against Unimed Cuiabá.

The preliminary decision was granted by the judge Maria Erotides Kneip, who notes that there is evidence that Unimed Cuiabá acted irregularly in discrediting Oncomed, without respecting the applicable rules. “(…) so that the maintenance of coverage in the service to the beneficiaries of the health plan must be ensured to all consumers who entered before the possibly irregular disqualification of ONCOMED”, points out the judge in the decision.

The injunction strengthens the rights of cancer patients in Mato Grosso. On August 16, 2021, the State Court had already determined that Oncomed-MT would continue to perform chemotherapy and radiotherapy in cancer patients whose health plan is Unimed Cuiabá. The measure, which also covered state and national exchange patients, already made the disqualification of services, which had been imposed by the health plan, in a unilateral act null and void.

From now on, Unimed patients who have signed a contract with the health plan until July 31, 2021 are also guaranteed access to chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments from Oncomed-MT.

Both decisions are linked to the Public Civil Action filed by the 6th Civil Court Prosecutor – Collective Consumer Protection. In substantiating the newest position of the Judiciary, the judge Maria Erotides recognizes the importance of the services provided by Oncomed-MT. “I also record that the aforementioned health unit is a reference in oncological treatment in Mato Grosso, as well noted by the singular judge, being the only one in radiosurgery treatment, including, after disqualification, there was referral of cancer patients to another unit of health outside the State, which proves the non-compliance with the governing law”.

care and dignity – “We will continue to attend to all our patients and welcome those who seek our services. The fight against cancer is an uphill battle and extending to cancer patients the right to choose is to care for their health, quality of life and dignity”, declares the director and founder of the Clinic, oncologist Cristina Guimarães Inocêncio.