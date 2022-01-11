Coutinho passes exams at Aston Villa, and Gerrard says: “Looking forward to working with him” | english football

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, has passed his medical and is expected to sign a contract with Aston Villa soon, coach Steven Gerrard has announced. In an interview this Monday, the coach informed that the Brazilian is currently in France, where he is finishing the process to obtain a work visa to work in England.

According to the coach of Coutinho’s new club, the player is expected on Wednesday to start training at Aston Villa. Gerrard celebrated the deal and reiterated his willingness to work with his former Liverpool teammate.

“He is an exceptional player, who has a very impressive resume, full of achievements in the elite. I am delighted that we were able to bring him on board and I look forward to working with him,” said Gerrard.

Philippe tested positive for Covid-19 on December 30th and spent the turn of the year isolated. During the period, he kept his form at home and is in playing condition at the moment. Their last official match was on December 12th, against Osasuna. At Aston Villa, the Brazilian should have more minutes on the field.

– He is a player I enjoyed playing with before and I know the rest of the team here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience. His presence will be invaluable due to injuries and the African Cup, which has reduced our attacking options – commented Gerrard, at a press conference on Monday.

Aston Villa face Manchester United twice this week. This Monday, the commitment is at Old Trafford, for the FA Cup. Next Saturday, the game is in Birmingham, for the Premier League, with the possible debut of the Brazilian.

Coutinho was loaned by Barcelona to Aston Villa until June, at the end of the current season. The agreement provides that the English team will pay most of the player’s salaries. A clause was stipulated with the value of around 40 million euros (R$ 257 million), if the British want to acquire it permanently from July.

The attacking midfielder has a contract with Barcelona until June 2023 and, according to the Spanish press, he has the highest salary in the squad after the departures of Messi and Griezmann. He joined the Spanish team in January 2018 signed from Liverpool in a transfer that has already reached 135 million euros.

In 2019/20, the Brazilian played on loan at Bayern Munich. In all, the player has played 106 games with the Barça shirt, scored 26 goals and scored 12 assists. In the German team, the ex-Liverpool was in 38 matches, scored 11 goals and provided nine assists.