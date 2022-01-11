Covid-19: common cold can help body against coronavirus, study indicates – 01/10/2022

Researchers say immune cells made to defend the body against colds could help design future vaccines against Covid-19.

Natural defenses against the common cold may offer some protection against Covid-19 as well, suggests research just published in the journal Nature Communications.

The small-scale study followed 52 people who lived with someone who had just contracted Covid-19.

And those who had developed a sort of “memory bank” of specific immune cells after a cold – to help them against future infections – appeared to be better protected against Covid-19 as well.

Experts warn, however, that no one should rely on this type of protection alone, and that vaccines remain the most efficient way to protect individuals and prevent serious cases. It would be a “grave mistake”, they say, to think that someone who has recently had a cold is protected against Covid-19.

But the research may offer important clues as to how the body’s defense cells fight the coronavirus.

Like Covid-19, some colds are also caused by coronaviruses – which has led scientists to speculate whether immunity against some of these viruses could help protect against Covid-19 as well.

Imperial College London researchers wanted to understand why some people get covid-19 when exposed to the virus and others don’t.

‘New approach’

The scientists focused their study on a crucial part of the body’s immune system: T-cells.

Some of these T-cells kill any cell infected by a particular threat, such as the threat of a cold virus.

And at the end of the cold, some T-cells remain in the body in the form of a “memory bank”, ready to organize a defense in the event of a new encounter with the virus in question.

In September 2020, researchers studied 52 people who had not been vaccinated but lived together with people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Half of the group ended up catching Covid-19 during the 28-day period they were in the study; the other half was not contaminated.

In a third of the people in that group who remained unharmed, high levels of specific T-cell memory were identified in their bodies.

It is likely that these cells were created when the body identified another, similar coronavirus — more often, in the case of common colds, scientists say.

They point out, however, that there may be other variables that impacted or not the fact that these people were not contaminated – for example, the ventilation of the place where they lived and the possibility of isolation in relation to the infected person.

Dr Simon Clarke, from the University of Reading (United Kingdom), said that, although it is a small study, it adds evidence to the understanding of how our immune system fights the coronavirus, which can help in the development of future vaccines.

However, says Clarke, these data should be read with caution. “It seems unlikely that all people who have died or become seriously ill (with covid-19) have never had a cold caused by a coronavirus. And it is a serious mistake to think that anyone who has had a cold recently is protected from covid-19. 19, as coronaviruses are responsible for only 10% to 15% of colds.”

Professor Ajit Lalvani, the study’s lead author, agrees that vaccines are crucial for this protection.

“Learning what the body does right can help in new vaccine projects”, he argues.

Some of the current vaccines specifically target the spike proteins of the coronavirus, which can change as new variants emerge.

But T-cells target proteins inside the viruses, which don’t change as much from variant to variant — meaning that vaccines that are based on T-cell work could potentially offer broader, longer-lasting protection, argues Lalvani. .