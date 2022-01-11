Covid-19: common cold can help body against coronavirus, study indicates

T-cells created after colds could give clues to how the coronavirus works in the body – and help in the making of future vaccines

Natural defenses against the common cold may offer some protection against Covid-19 as well, suggests research just published in the journal. Nature Communications.

The small-scale study followed 52 people who lived with someone who had just contracted Covid-19.

And those who had developed a sort of “memory bank” of specific immune cells after a cold – to help them against future infections – appeared to be better protected against Covid-19 as well.

Experts warn, however, that no one should rely on this type of protection alone, and that vaccines remain the most efficient way to protect individuals and prevent serious cases. It would be a “grave mistake”, they say, to think that someone who has recently had a cold is protected against Covid-19.

