Covid-19 or dengue? Know the symptoms

Is it covid-19 or dengue? In times when both diseases are on the rise, the similarity between the symptoms has been confusing many people. However, they have very different origins and consequences. The pharmaceutical Pfizer, responsible for the development of one of the vaccines against covid-19 currently in force in the country, conducted a guide to help the population to differentiate between the two viruses.

First of all, it is necessary to understand that, even caused by viruses, the two diseases have different forms of transmission: dengue is transmitted through the bite of the mosquito Aedes aegypti, so it is not possible for a person to pass dengue fever to another. Covid-19, on the other hand, spreads from one infected person to another, by infected particles that spread in the air.

Thus, the differences between the two diseases already start in the prevention method, since covid-19 requires measures such as social distance, use of masks and hand hygiene. When talking about preventing dengue, the focus is on the mosquito, so it is necessary to inspect objects that can accumulate stagnant water, so that the insect does not find the right conditions to reproduce.

How to differentiate symptoms

Fever is one of the symptoms that covid-19 and dengue have in common (Image: Prostock-studio/envato)

Covid-19 and dengue can generate some symptoms in common, the main reason why people end up confusing the diseases, which only emphasizes the need to perform a diagnosis.

common symptoms

Therefore, the symptoms that affect both the patient with covid-19 and the patient with dengue are:

Fever

Headache

Body ache

Tiredness

malaise

Symptoms of Covid-19 only

Meanwhile, some symptoms are only part of covid-19, so you can already rule out dengue if the patient has:

Cough

sputum production

Chest pain

Shortness of breathe

Change in smell and taste

Symptoms of Dengue

The most common signs in the disease caused by Aedes aegypti (and not in covid-19) are:

Red spots on the skin

joint pain

gastrointestinal problems

Considering that they are such different diseases, it is very important to seek medical attention as soon as the first symptoms appear, whether of dengue or covid-19, taking into account that the respiratory condition is essential to differentiate them. A tip is to carry out the telemedicine consultation, which has been done very often in this pandemic.

Source: Pfizer