Covid cases caused by the omicron start to decline in the UK | National Journal

The British government takes a good look at the numbers and sees signs that the height of the contagion wave is behind us. New Covid cases are decreasing in England.

The London public health team says the capital is no longer the epicenter of Covid in the country. Infectologist Kevin Fenton explained that the city, perhaps, is no longer at the peak of the omicron outbreak. But he warned that the critical phase of the pandemic has not yet passed: the level of infections is still very high.

One in ten Londoners is infected. The government knows that it is too early to set a trend. The English scientific council warned that the end-of-year festivities and back to school could interfere with the data. Now it is a fact that the number of deaths is infinitely lower compared to January 2021. More than 80% of the British completed the vaccination.

The Health Minister said he spoke honestly: “The next few weeks are going to be difficult. Even if the contagion decreases, it takes close to two weeks to have an impact on hospitals”. As of February 2021, the UK has not seen so many admissions, and most are elderly.

The NHS – the British equivalent of the SUS – has warned that it will likely face real pressure for at least the next two, three or more weeks. The British government even closed contracts with private hospitals to receive patients from the public system for three months. Up to 20% of hospitals have had to cancel routine procedures and see their emergencies on the rise.

The head of the health system explained, on Friday (7), that the micron means more patients and fewer teams to treat. The latest data from the British government shows that more than 35,000 health professionals missed a week of work because they had Covid. It is still a situation that overwhelms hospitals. To the point where the Army sends doctors and nurses to help.

But the chief executive of the Hospital Directors Association thinks the front lines will hold. Chris Hopson said the vaccines are working and most associates are betting that hospitalizations will start to decline as well.