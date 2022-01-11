‘Coward and sexist’ · TV News

Antonia Fontenelle detonated Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira (1960-2022), known as Batoré, who died on Monday (10) after complications from cancer. She called him a “coward”, “sexist” and said she was filing a lawsuit against him. “I don’t have to forgive anything, I’m not God,” he snapped.

“A guy died, a guy from Ceará that everyone calls a comedian, and for me he was nothing more than a coward, sexist guy, who pointed out to me, judged me and was a coward with me without ever having seen me in my life, without me ever having done it. nothing with him”, accused the youtuber in his Stories on Instagram.

Antonia also countered the messages of mourning and support for the comedian’s family: “Now there are a lot of people saying: ‘Oh, poor thing, he died’. Poor fucking thing. It’s not because he died that he became a saint and goes to live with God. Now let him account with whoever he has to. I don’t have to forgive anything, I’m not God.”

“To say that he was an exemplary guy would be hypocritical on my part. It doesn’t make any difference to me if he’s alive or dead. The truth is to be told”, reinforced the blonde.

In early 2021, Antonia and Nogueira had a falling out on the internet after he called her a “girl” in a video shared on his YouTube channel, later deleted. He attacked her for the fact that the youtuber criticized the public safety of Alagoas, in relation to the aggression suffered by actor Henri Castelli in the state.

Cases in Justice

THE TV news had access to the document issued by the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo, on March 5, 2021, in which Antonia asked for compensation of R$ 110 thousand for moral damages to Batoré, but the case did not go to trial.

On August 6, 2021, there was a hearing on a criminal case, this time brought by the Public Ministry based on the presenter’s occurrence, but the artist did not attend.

“The defendant [Batoré] was not found, having declined by the doorman of his former residence, that the defendant would have moved to São Paulo, without having left a certain address to be found”, informed judge Marcos Alexandre Santos Ambrogi.

Watch Antonia Fontenelle’s video: