Crater opens on highway in Minas Gerais as ambulance passes – Gerais

The hole opened up on the state highway and swallowed an ambulance. (photo: PMMG/Disclosure) A misfortune almost ends in another tragedy caused by rain, in Minas Gerais, this Monday (10/1). A crater opened up on a mining road just as an ambulance was passing by. The vehicle was carrying three people, who, luckily, were not injured. The place is in the municipality of Carmo do Paranaba, in Alto Paranaba.

The asphalt of the stretch of LMG-743 gave way when the ambulance passed by the place. According to the Fire Department and Military Highway Police, the stretch fell apart due to the rains, which caused landslides below the asphalt.

Although the vehicle was stuck in the crater, there were no injuries.

With the opening of the crater, the road is closed at the height of KM 80. The road connects the district of Quintinos to the city of Carmo do Paranaba and also provides access to travel to Patos de Minas.

more bans

In the same region, more bans for drivers. According to the Federal Highway Police, between KM 355 and KM 370, there are at least 5 kilometers completely closed and other sections with problems on the road due to landslides. The section is between the cities of Patos de Minas and Varjo de Minas. .

Also according to the PRF, the landslides on the slopes take mud and stones to the track and, even with the work of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) for cleaning, the rains make the landslides continue.

The information is still updated every day and the number of affected points varies (check the map with interdies, in real time, here). The assessment that transit between cities is only for urgent cases.