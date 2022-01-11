Crater opens on mining highway as ambulance passes

Vinícius Lemos – Special for EM

posted on 01/10/2022 20:06 / updated on 01/10/2022 20:06



(credit: PMMG/Disclosure)

A misfortune almost ends in another tragedy caused by rain, in Minas Gerais, this Monday (10/1). A crater opened on a mining road just as an ambulance was passing by. The vehicle was carrying three people, who, luckily, were not injured. The site is in the municipality of Carmo do Paranaíba, in Alto Paranaíba.

The asphalt of the stretch of LMG-743 gave way as the ambulance passed by. According to the Fire Department and Military Highway Police, the stretch fell apart due to the rains, which caused landslides below the asphalt.

With the opening of the crater, the road is closed at the height of KM 80. The road connects the district of Quintinos to the city of Carmo do Paranaíba and is also access to travel to Patos de Minas.

more bans



In the same region, more bans for drivers. According to the Federal Highway Police, on the BR-365 there are at least 5 kilometers that are completely closed and other stretches with problems on the road due to landslides, between KM 355 and 370. The stretch is between the cities of Patos de Minas and Varjão de Minas .

Also according to the PRF, the landslides on the slopes take mud and stones to the track and, even with the work of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) for cleaning, the rains make the landslides continue.

The information is still updated every day and the number of points affected varies (check the map with bans, in real time, here). The assessment is that traffic between cities is only for urgent cases.