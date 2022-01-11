Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese and Brazilians form ‘pot’ and share dressing room at Manchester United

The atmosphere behind the scenes of the team led by Ralf Rangnick is heavy according to the English press

far from the top of Premier League, The Manchester United face a crisis behind the scenes. According to a report published on Tuesday (11) by the newspaper mirror, from England, the Red Devils have the locker room divided into two pans: Cristiano Ronaldo and players who speak Portuguese and athletes who do not.

CR7, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and the Brazilians Fred and Alex Telles would be at odds with those who do not communicate in their native language.

The dissatisfaction of the squad would have started with the fall of the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and worsened with the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, who temporarily took over the technical command of the team in November 2021. Some players in the squad were not impressed with the way the German conducts. work tactically in Manchester.

The situation also worsened after the home defeat to Wolverhampton last Monday (3) by the Premier League. Also according to the Mirror report, the Portuguese star talked about the team’s crisis with his agent Jorge Mendes, who, in turn, traveled to resolve an alleged regret of the ace.

“There are problems in the dressing room and we have seen that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is flying because his client is not absolutely convinced that he made the right move (by transferring to Manchester United) in the sense of adding trophies to his brilliant resume” , says the vehicle.

seventh place in English Premier League, United returns to the field on Saturday (15) to face Aston Villa, at 2:30 pm (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.