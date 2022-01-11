Crowded parties across the country ignore outbreaks of flu and covid

Crowded parties, people without a mask and many agglomerations marked the weekend across the country, even in the face of the circulation of the ômicron variant and the outbreaks of influenza that have crowded Brazilian health units earlier this year.

On social media, artists, organizers and party attendees posted images of crowded venues in various cities. Crowds, even without masks, are not recommended and, according to experts, can generate a wave of new patients and an eventual collapse in the health system.

The municipalities where the parties were held do not currently have restrictions on such activities, which took place legally. Some states that have already noticed the increase have banned events with large audiences, as was the case of Ceará and Amazonas. Others claim that they study measurements, but most of them don’t have any kind of limitation today.

In Cabedelo (in Grande João Pessoa), a large private event brought together national artists last Saturday, such as Bell Marques, Belo and Wesley Safadão, and led thousands of people to gather. The festival was allowed entry only to vaccinated.

The holding of the event angered the Health Secretary of neighboring João Pessoa, doctor Luís Ferreira Filho, who called the party “irresponsibility” at a time of “crowded health unit.”

We experience the folly personified in the parties and agglomerations of the Fest Summer. People without a mask, crowded, with the flu. I feel that I am not able to express the irresponsibility that these attitudes represent. The consequences we will soon experience. God help me”

Luís Ferreira de Sousa Filho, Health Secretary of João Pessoa

THE UOL contacted the Municipality of Cabedelo and awaits a position on the continuity of the event — also scheduled for the next two weekends. The report was unable to contact the event’s press office.

Famous beaches in the Northeast such as Pipa (RN) and Tamandaré (PE) also had crowded events this weekend.

In Angra dos Reis, the city hall held, in Praia do Anil, the city’s 520th birthday party with concerts during the weekend, which filled the place. “On Thursday (13) there’s Dilsinho and on Friday (14) Jota Quest”, announces the official Instagram organ.

The report contacted the city hall to know the sanitary protocols and confirm if the shows will really continue to take place, but has not yet received a response.

In Caldas Novas (MG), the Verão Sertanejo event was also held with concerts and capacity. In São Mateus (ES), the Guriri Summer Festival also had musical shows with crowds. THE UOL could not contact the production of the event until the publication of this report.

In the South, concerts in Xangri-lá (RS) and Florianópolis also brought together a crowded audience without a mask.

In Tupi Paulista (SP) there was a rodeo with musical performances that attracted thousands of people, who flocked to the event. THE UOL contacted the city hall, which did not respond.

“Unreasonable”

For Flávio Fonseca, president of the SBV (Brazilian Society of Virology), the Brazilian epidemiological scenario changed with the flu outbreaks and, mainly, with the entry into circulation of the ômicron variant.

“With the arrival of a new variant, a new fact appears that completely alters the epidemiological condition. And we are dealing with a variant that is the most infectious of all known so far, which spreads the most and spreads quickly”, he says. .

In this condition – in which you have a variant that partially escapes the antibodies generated by a vaccine – this type of agglomeration is totally unreasonable and goes against the control of the pandemic, contrary to the epidemiological condition that is present at the moment”

Flavio Fonseca, SBV

The infectologist and professor of tropical diseases at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), Vera Magalhães, points out that even parties that require a vaccination passport cannot be safe in the current scenario.

“What we have learned about vaccination against covid is that it is an essential measure, but it is not enough to stop viral transmission. What we are seeing in relation to the omicron is a large number of people reinfected, vaccinated, as with natural infection”, he says.

It makes no sense to promote these parties and thousands of people flocking now that the Omicron is in exponential transmission in Brazil, along with H3N2. Exposing the population to risks in the name of maintaining the economy unfortunately, so far, has not had a positive effect. What we saw were more than 600,000 deaths in Brazil and the economy was not recovered in any way”

Vera Magalhães, infectious disease specialist

She admits that she is “very worried” about the situation in the country in the coming days and fears a worsening of the situation and new overcrowding of the health unit.

“I realize that people are thinking that covid is a simple disease, that it will have a mild condition. But we have seen the long covid and the consequences that it can leave even in vaccinated people. We are worried because there are people without measuring what is happening right now. I’m worried,” he said.