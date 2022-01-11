Cruzeiro: Abel Ferreira approves and Raposa will profit more than R$ 500 thousand from Murilo’s transfer to Palmeiras

Defender Murilo, revealed at Toca da Raposa, will be bought by Alviverde for around R$14 million. As a training club, Cruzeiro will be entitled to 3.58% of the total value of the definitive transfer

Last Monday (10), Palmeiras agreed to hire defender Murilo, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. The 24-year-old is on vacation in Bahia and should travel to São Paulo in the next few days to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract valid for five seasons. The bequette arrives to try to end the shortage in the cast of Abel Ferreira and there are already many people from Palmeiras asking about the beque for fans of the cruise.

Everything can be explained because Murilo was revealed at Fox’s base. In 2017, the then celestial coach Mano Menezes launched the defender on the field for the professional in the now-defunct First League Cup. At the age of 19, he started that season hoping to play in the under-20, but he was integrated into the professionals and soon went from fifth option in the defense to the absolute starter.

Murilo was champion of the 2017 Copa do Brasil as a starter, starting the two matches of the final against Flamengo. But the experienced Dedé, on his return to the pitch, stopped the sequence of the celestial beck in the following season. In the 2018 and 2019 Campeonato Mineiro and the 2018 Copa do Brasil titles, the defender was a reserve.

Murilo’s stint at Cruzeiro ended in mid-2019, when he was sold to Lokomotiv for 2.5 million euros – R$11 million at the price at the time. With the return to Brazil and the fact that Palmeiras buys him, Raposa will earn his percentage to which he is entitled for being the club that formed the beque – by the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism.

Palmeiras will pay around US$ 2.5 million (R$ 14 million at the current price) for 80% of Murilo’s rights. The defender arrived at Toca in 2011, at the age of 14, and only left in June 2019, at the age of 22. According to information from the portal Football net, The percentage is 3.58% of the transfer amount.