‘Cruzeiro’s debt is much worse than I imagined’, reveals Ronaldo

On December 18, Ronaldo Fenômeno surprised Brazilian football by announcing the purchase of Cruzeiro. This Tuesday (11), the idol and former player gave a press conference to talk about future plans at Raposa and revealed that the situation at the Minas Gerais club is serious. The former shirt 9 of the Selection highlights that he did not imagine such high debts.

“Actually, Cruzeiro’s debt is much worse than I imagined. We all have to understand that the club’s situation is very difficult. But I’m sure that, with this management and the support of our fans, we will be able to pay the debts.” .”

“In our management, Cruzeiro has to spend only what it collects. We found a really tragic scenario, but we have to take care of it and stop it. Cruzeiro is a patient in a serious condition in the ICU and we are offering the necessary treatment to get him out of this condition. We are going to try to clean up the club, find that balance between revenues and costs”, concluded Ronaldo.

Asked about the departure of Fábio, one of the greatest idols in the history of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo highlighted that he made an effort to keep the player at the club, but there was a refusal on the part of the goalkeeper. The phenomenon also highlighted that the “Cruzeiro is bigger than any athlete”.

“Every effort that we could have made to keep Fábio and offer him a period to say goodbye to the crowd was made. It’s a shame we didn’t reach an agreement. Cruzeiro is bigger than any athlete, any name that you can imagine”.

“Fábio was and will always be an idol for Cruzeiro and for the Cruzeiro fans. We, given the current scenario, made a very big effort to offer him a decent proposal, respecting his history at the club, his trajectory. Unfortunately, during the negotiation, there was a refusal on his part. This also took us by surprise, but we understand that all the sacrifice that we should have made, was made. We have to turn the page, we have to move forward. The club’s challenges are huge. “, commented Ronaldo.