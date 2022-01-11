Cryptocurrency drops to BRL 227,000

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Cryptocurrency drops to BRL 227,000 6 Views

Bitcoin registered a drop around 11:48 am today (10), below US$ 40 thousand – R$ 227 thousand. According to AFP, this is the lowest level for the cryptocurrency since September last year.

At around 12:15 pm, bitcoin was quoted at $40,710.7 thousand, down 2.24%. The currency has been falling for days amid estimates of rising interest rates in the United States and conflict in Kazakhstan.

Goldman Sachs projects that the Federal Reserve will raise rates four times this year and will begin the process of reducing the size of its balance sheet as early as July, joining other big banks in predicting an aggressive tightening of monetary policy in the United States. The Wall Street bank previously forecast interest rate hikes by the Fed in March, June and September, but now expects another hike in December.

Dozens of protesters and members of the security forces were killed during clashes in Kazakhstan. A protest movement has been sweeping the country since last Sunday (2) against the increase in gas prices.

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered his forces to shoot to kill to deal with unrest sparked by what he called bandits and terrorists, a day after Russia sent troops to help quell an uprising across the country. the country.

*with information from Reuters

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Top Chinese education company laid off 60,000 people after Beijing crackdown – Executive Digest

New Oriental Education last year laid off about 60,000 employees as a way to deal …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved