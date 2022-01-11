Cryptocurrency drops to BRL 227,000

Bitcoin registered a drop around 11:48 am today (10), below US$ 40 thousand – R$ 227 thousand. According to AFP, this is the lowest level for the cryptocurrency since September last year.

At around 12:15 pm, bitcoin was quoted at $40,710.7 thousand, down 2.24%. The currency has been falling for days amid estimates of rising interest rates in the United States and conflict in Kazakhstan.

Goldman Sachs projects that the Federal Reserve will raise rates four times this year and will begin the process of reducing the size of its balance sheet as early as July, joining other big banks in predicting an aggressive tightening of monetary policy in the United States. The Wall Street bank previously forecast interest rate hikes by the Fed in March, June and September, but now expects another hike in December.

Dozens of protesters and members of the security forces were killed during clashes in Kazakhstan. A protest movement has been sweeping the country since last Sunday (2) against the increase in gas prices.

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered his forces to shoot to kill to deal with unrest sparked by what he called bandits and terrorists, a day after Russia sent troops to help quell an uprising across the country. the country.

*with information from Reuters