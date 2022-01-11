Cryptocurrency Exchange Owner Joins World’s Richest List, With $96 Billion Fortune | Economy

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, is worth an estimated $96 billion and is the 11th richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg.

This is the first time Bloomberg has estimated Zhao’s net worth, which surpasses that of the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, and closes in on tech rivals such as Mark Zuckerberg and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. (see list below).

Zhao’s fortune could be significantly higher, as the wealth estimate does not take into account his personal holdings in cryptocurrencies, which include bitcoin and the token created by his company.

Changpeng Zhao is Chinese, but has lived in Canada since he was a child, when his father was exiled from China. He was once a McDonald’s clerk and software creator, and in 2017 he created Binance.

The company, which grew by about 1,300% in 2021, according to Bloomberg, offers cryptocurrency and derivatives trading services and tokenized versions.

Cryptocurrencies have drawn the ire of regulators around the world, yet they have appreciated to record highs, with investors seeking profits amid wild price swings.

Below is a list of the richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg: