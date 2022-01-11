Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Increases Dominance, Altcoins Extend Losses, DeFi Coin Plunges 87% in Search for Safety

Alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin (BTC), known as altcoins, recorded a new day of declines this Tuesday (11) after the main digital currency recovered from the retreat to the US$ 39,000 range and stabilized in the US$ region. 42 thousand. As a result, the market’s main asset increases its capitalization dominance by four percentage points to 38.5%.

The altcoin losses come amid negative market sentiment, as traders shed riskier assets for safe haven in dollar-pegged stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and USDC Coin (USDC), which takes fifth position. of the global ranking by market value, with US$ 44 billion, ahead of Solana (SOL).

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson.

The Olympus token (OHM) is the worst performer today amid the stampede of users from its decentralized finance (DeFi) project that had been attracting a lot of capital for high returns despite its experimental character. The asset’s mass sell-off sees the price drop 27.2% in one day, and 87% from its highs in October, erasing almost all 2021 gains.

Not even common destinations in times of market downturn, such as DeFi returns for the Ethereum (ETH) deposit, hold up today. A version of ETH on the Celo (CEL) network, which usually delivers good returns, drops 8.5% amid profit taking that points to fears of losses from hacks or devaluation of DeFi platform tokens – the CEL token drops 5, 8%.

Among the main cryptocurrencies on the market, the biggest drop is Solana (SOL), which drops 3.3% on the day and has already accumulated almost 20% negative in a week, at a level of losses similar to that of Terra (LUNA), Polkadot ( DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX), all rivals to Ethereum.

The exception is the projects of the Cosmos network (ATOM), which started to move at the turn of the year and already brings its first DeFi platforms: Osmosis (OSMO) and Oasis Network (ROSE), which rose up to 14% this morning, considering the variation in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,042.03 +0.6% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,123.86 -1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 452.27 +2.9% Solana (SOL) US$ 136.21 -3.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.15 -1.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Oasis Network (ROSE) US$ 0.396958 +14.1% Near (NEAR) $16.19 +12.2% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.12 +4.4% Cosmos (ATOM) $37.87 +3.5% Osmosis (OSMO) $8.75 +2.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) US$ 181.65 -27.2% cETH (CETH) US$ 62.67 -8.5% Convex Finance (CVX) $35.81 -7.3% Arweave (AR) US$ 46.63 -7.1% Cell (CELO) $4.34 -5.8%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 43.89 -1.25% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 56.80 -0.17% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 51.30 -5.69% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.90 0% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.80 -3.68%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (11):

Associated Press Announces Market Photographs on NFT

The Associated Press (AP) news agency announced the launch of an NFT marketplace for collectors to purchase photographs taken during its 175-year history. The marketplace is being built by blockchain technology company Xooa and the NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain.

The initial collection will launch over several weeks starting January 31, with themes ranging from space, weather and war to spotlighting the work of specific AP photographers. Each NFT will include detailed metadata showing the time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used for the photograph.

In June 2021, CNN launched The Vault, an NFT collection of key news moments from its 41-year history, on the Flow blockchain. The market will support secondary market transactions and purchases using credit card payments, as well as crypto wallets such as MetaMask, Fortmatic, Binance, and Coinbase.

AP, which is a non-profit news cooperative, stressed that the profits will go to fund its journalism.

Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Reveals 50% of His Personal Wealth Is in Bitcoin

Billionaire and fund manager Bill Miller is so bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) that the cryptocurrency and investments linked to that market now make up 50% of his personal assets, he revealed to WealthTrack on Friday.

Miller said he started buying Bitcoin for his wallet in 2014, when the cryptocurrency was worth $200, after listening to a talk by Wences Casares at the annual Sun Valley media and technology conference in the United States. Casares is known as BTC’s “Patient Zero” for introducing him to Silicon Valley circles.

“I think the average investor should ask themselves what they have in their portfolio with that kind of track record – number one, it’s very, very underpenetrated; it can be an insurance against financial catastrophes that no one else can provide; and it can go up ten or fifty times. The answer is: nothing.”

NFT esports platform suffers $18 million hack

The NFT issuance platform Lympo was the target of a hacker attack yesterday (10) that resulted in the theft of 165.2 million LMT tokens worth US$18.7 million. According to the developers, the hackers were able to access the project’s operating wallet and had access to the company’s funds.

However, 10 different project portfolios were compromised in the attack. As a result, the price of the LMT token plummeted 92% to $0.0093 after criminals dumped assets on the market to pocket the profits in ETH.

Lympo staff said they were “working to stabilize the situation and get all operations back to normal”. As a measure to prevent further price drops, the project’s liquidity was blocked, preventing users from selling their assets until the situation normalizes.

The Lympo platform is funded by Animoca Brands, the same company behind The Sandbox (SAND), one of the most successful games of 2021, focusing on the metaverse.

