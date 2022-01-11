CVC announces 350 vacancies with home office; Focus will be on helping customers

Opportunity for those who want to work with a formal contract! THE CVC Corp looking for professionals to fill 350 job vacancies available, most of them focused on reinforcing the company’s customer service.

The change in the work format, which has the flexibility of the home office, has become a key factor for the progress of CVC’s processes.

“It is an emergency solution and also a sign of investment with an eye on the future. I think this will be the year in which we will invest the most in history”, says Leonel Andrade, president of CVC Corp.

CVC job vacancies

New hiring opportunities are destined for different hierarchical levels, most of which are aimed at helping to solve problems. Overall, the company is looking for people to fill vacancies in the B2B business unit, in charge of taking care of more than 10,000 branches.

There are also vacancies available for the operations sector, called back office, responsible for the entire customer journey. It is worth noting that, by using the home office work format, the CVC’s selection process can be adhered to by candidates from all over Brazil.

Those who occupy the functions offered by the company will receive, in addition to the salary compatible with the position, some additional benefits, namely: home office assistance, birthday day off, discounts on travel, health insurance, in addition to meal and/or meal vouchers.

Interested in participating in the selection should apply through the CVC Corp website.