dam may break, but family refuses rescue

Pará de Minas (MG), located 83 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, is one of the 145 cities in the state that have entered an emergency situation due to heavy rains in the region. In addition to the inconvenience and dangers caused by the storms, the city government fears that the volume of water may be capable of breaking the hydroelectric dam at Usina do Carioca, owned by the Santanense company.

Thus, a plan was set up to remove all those registered by Santanense as residents of the region close to the dam. However, according to the mayor, Elias Diniz (PSD), two families have not yet been removed. “One doesn’t want to leave and we asked for a court order, because the dam is in imminent risk of breaking,” he told the UOL News.

Another removal to be made is that of the riverside population. “Tonight we tried to rescue them, but we couldn’t even get there with the motorized boat. We are checking the possibility of arriving by helicopter to rescue people and check the dam”, stated Diniz.

In addition, the city hall set up two operations centers, one in the district of Carioca, where families can take shelter, and another in Conceição do Pará.

Situation aggravated by rain

The heavy rains that hit Brazil, more specifically the region of Minas Gerais, have increased the risk of the dam breaking. For now, the mayor of Pará de Minas said he needed more calculations from the Santanense company to understand the seriousness of the situation.

“We can’t give luck to bad luck. What happens is that the volume of water that came down the dam is a volume never seen before, 70 millimeters of rain was forecast from Saturday to Sunday and it was double, 140 millimeters of water”, he said. to the UOL News.

The storms have gotten more intense in the last 10 days, Diniz noted, but last weekend’s rains have filled the head of the dam even more, causing erosion in one of the pipelines. “People are still in a state of alert,” he said.